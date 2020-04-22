Dolphins Trade Rumors: Patriots' Joe Thuney Was Targeted After Franchise Tag

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly "discussed" a trade for New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney after the Pats used the franchise tag on him in March.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the update Wednesday and noted the Dolphins were planning to make a run at Thuney in free agency before shifting their focus to the potential trade.

