Dolphins Trade Rumors: Patriots' Joe Thuney Was Targeted After Franchise Tag

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney waits to congratulate quarterback Tom Brady on his touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly "discussed" a trade for New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney after the Pats used the franchise tag on him in March.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the update Wednesday and noted the Dolphins were planning to make a run at Thuney in free agency before shifting their focus to the potential trade.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

