Jerry Jeudy Won't Be Limited by Knee Injury After Previous Surgery, Doctor Says

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Though two NFL teams expressed concerns about receiver Jerry Jeudy and his surgically repaired knee, Dr. Lyle Cain confirmed the draft prospect is now healthy in a letter to all teams:

Jeudy underwent surgery in April 2018 to fix a meniscus tear but reportedly has not required any treatment in the two years since and has "no symptoms." 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he had "not spoken with a team yet that believes it will hinder his NFL career."

Jeudy has been highly productive on the field in the past two seasons since his surgery.

The Alabama product totaled 145 catches for 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 combined, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 as the best receiver in college football.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter called it a "lingering knee issue" Wednesday on 97.5 The Fanatic.

According to Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philly, some teams have taken Jeudy off their first-round draft board.

The coronavirus has prevented in-person visits from teams this offseason, which means team doctors weren't able to get an up-close look at Jeudy since the combine. Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa has also suffered as he rehabilitates from a dislocated hip.

Video Play Button

Squads will be forced to rely on the word of personal doctors like Cain ahead of Thursday's draft.

