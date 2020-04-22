Roger Federer Suggests Merging ATP, WTA Governing Bodies Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Roger Federer thanks the crowd after winning 3 sets to 2 against Rafael Nadal in their exhibition tennis match held at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)
Halden Krog/Associated Press

Tennis legend Roger Federer believes there is a way for the sport to "come out of" the coronavirus pandemic with one stronger body instead of two weaker bodies.

He posed the idea of merging the governing bodies of the ATP and WTA in a series of tweets Wednesday, suggesting men's and women's tennis should "be united and come together as one."

He said it "should have happened a long time ago" and explained that wouldn't mean merging the on-court competition during tournaments.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button

Related

    Coco Gauff's Dad Says She Was Never Diagnosed with Depression

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Coco Gauff's Dad Says She Was Never Diagnosed with Depression

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic 'Opposed to Vaccination,' Conflicted If 'Forced' for COVID-19

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic 'Opposed to Vaccination,' Conflicted If 'Forced' for COVID-19

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Serena's Coach Starts League

    Williams' coach will begin a league at his training academy that allows pros to play without fans amid COVID-19 (AP)

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena's Coach Starts League

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic, Federer, Nadal Want to Help Players Financially Affected by COVID-19

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic, Federer, Nadal Want to Help Players Financially Affected by COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report