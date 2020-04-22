Roger Federer Suggests Merging ATP, WTA Governing Bodies Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Halden Krog/Associated Press

Tennis legend Roger Federer believes there is a way for the sport to "come out of" the coronavirus pandemic with one stronger body instead of two weaker bodies.

He posed the idea of merging the governing bodies of the ATP and WTA in a series of tweets Wednesday, suggesting men's and women's tennis should "be united and come together as one."

He said it "should have happened a long time ago" and explained that wouldn't mean merging the on-court competition during tournaments.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.