Kiper Considers Raiders a Dark Horse to Draft QB Despite Carr, Mariota on Roster

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly a "dark horse" to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft despite the presence of Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on the roster. 

Mel Kiper of ESPN wrote that Jon Gruden could target Jordan Love, allowing Carr to remain the starter next season while "grooming" the Utah State product. The top three quarterbacks in this class—Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert—are expected to be off the board by the time the Raiders pick at No. 12.

   

Video Play Button

