NFL Draft 2020 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 11

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft was a unique experience for all involved. Quarterbacks dominated much of the conversation and trades were few and far between, but that didn't make the draft process any less dramatic.

Entering Day 2 of the draft, a number of big names are still on the board, and several teams haven't even made a selection yet.

Friday night kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock at No. 33. Here are the best remaining players by position in the 2020 NFL draft. (And for a reminder, here is the final Big Board published before the start of the draft).

Grading Scale

99: Elite // Top Pick

96: All-Pro // Top-5 Pick

93-95: Round 1 // Top

90-92: Round 1 // Bottom

86-89: Round 2 // Top

80-85: Round 2 // Bottom

76-79: Round 3 // Top

70-75: Round 3 // Bottom

65-69: Round 4

60-64: Round 5

55-59: Round 6

51-54: Round 7

50: UDFA

49 and under: Not NFL-Caliber

Our 2020 NFL Draft Show continues through Saturday with live, in-depth analysis as the picks are being made. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch.