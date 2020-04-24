NFL Draft 2020 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1April 24, 2020
NFL Draft 2020 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1
The first round of the 2020 NFL draft was a unique experience for all involved. Quarterbacks dominated much of the conversation and trades were few and far between, but that didn't make the draft process any less dramatic.
Entering Day 2 of the draft, a number of big names are still on the board, and several teams haven't even made a selection yet.
Friday night kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock at No. 33. Here are the best remaining players by position in the 2020 NFL draft. (And for a reminder, here is the final Big Board published before the start of the draft).
Grading Scale
99: Elite // Top Pick
96: All-Pro // Top-5 Pick
93-95: Round 1 // Top
90-92: Round 1 // Bottom
86-89: Round 2 // Top
80-85: Round 2 // Bottom
76-79: Round 3 // Top
70-75: Round 3 // Bottom
65-69: Round 4
60-64: Round 5
55-59: Round 6
51-54: Round 7
50: UDFA
49 and under: Not NFL-Caliber
Our 2020 NFL Draft Show continues through Saturday with live, in-depth analysis as the picks are being made. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch.
Quarterbacks
The top four quarterbacks were chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2.
1. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (85)
2. Jacob Eason, Washington (83)
3. Jake Fromm, Georgia (79)
4. Nate Stanley, Iowa (60)
5. James Morgan, Florida International (59)
6. Jake Luton, Oregon State (58)
7. Anthony Gordon, Washington State (57)
8. Steven Montez, Colorado (55)
9. Cole McDonald, Hawaii (55)
10. Kevin Davidson, Princeton (50)
11. Mason Fine, North Texas (50)
12. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State (50)
13. Shea Patterson, Michigan (45)
14. Kelly Bryant, Missouri (45)
15. Kurt Rawlings, Yale (45)
16. Tyler Huntley, Utah (45)
17. Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State (45)
18. Bryce Perkins, Virginia (45)
19. Riley Neal, Vanderbilt (45)
20. Khalil Tate, Arizona (45)
21. Blake Barnett, South Florida (45)
22. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue (45)
Running Backs
Only one running back was chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2.
1. D'Andre Swift, Georgia (92)
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (88)
3. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (86)
4. Cam Akers, Florida State (85)
5. Zack Moss, Utah (81)
6. Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State (72)
7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt (71)
8. AJ Dillon, Boston College (70)
9. Javon Leake, Maryland (67)
10. Joshua Kelley, UCLA (67)
11. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State (67)
12. Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland (65)
13. Antonio Gibson, Memphis (64)
14. Lamical Perine, Florida (64)
15. Rico Dowdle, South Carolina (63)
16. DeeJay Dallas, Miami (62)
17. Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis (61)
18. Mike Warren, Cincinnati (60)
19. JaMycal Hasty, Baylor (60)
20. Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette (60)
21. Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss (59)
22. James Robinson, Illinois State (56)
23. Benny LeMay, Charlotte (55)
24. J.J. Taylor, Arizona (55)
25. Brian Herrien, Georgia (55)
26. Darius Anderson, TCU (55)
27. Salvon Ahmed, Washington (55)
28. Tony Jones Jr., Notre Dame (55)
29. LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan (55)
30. Sewo Olonilua, TCU (50)
31. Reggie Corbin, Illinois (49)
32. Tavien Feaster, South Carolina (49)
33. Adrian Killins Jr., Central Florida (49)
34. Jo-El Shaw, Kent State (45)
35. Moe Neal, Syracuse (45)
36. Artavis Pierce, Oregon State (45)
37. Ty'Son Williams, BYU (45)
38. Deshawn McClease, Virginia Tech (45)
39. Kennedy McKoy, West Virginia (45)
Wide Receivers
Wide receivers began flying off the board after the Las Vegas Raiders selected Alabama's Henry Ruggs III at No. 12 overall. Here are the top remaining prospects entering day 2.
1. Tee Higgins, Clemson (89)
2. Denzel Mims, Baylor (86)
3. Michael Pittman Jr., USC (86)
4. KJ Hamler, Penn State (86)
5. Chase Claypool, Notre Dame (84)
6. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado (83)
7. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan (81)
8. Lynn Bowden, Kentucky (77)
9. Devin Duvernay, Texas (76)
10. Gabriel Davis, UCF (75)
11. Van Jefferson, Florida (75)
12. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty (73)
13. Bryan Edwards, South Carolina (73)
14. Collin Johnson, Texas (72)
15. Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State (71)
16. Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island (69)
17. John Hightower, Boise State (68)
18. Tyler Johnson, Minnesota (68)
19. James Proche, SMU (68)
20. Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt (67)
21. K.J. Hill, Ohio State (65)
22. Trishton Jackson, Syracuse (64)
23. Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin (63)
24. Quartney Davis, Texas A&M (62)
25. Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (61)
26. Quez Watkins, Southern Miss (61)
27. Joe Reed, Virginia (60)
28. Darnell Mooney, Tulane (59)
29. Lawrence Cager, Georgia (59)
30. Freddie Swain, Florida (59)
31. Austin Mack, Ohio State (59)
32. Juwan Johnson, Oregon (59)
33. Dezmon Patmon, Washington State (59)
34. Omar Bayless, Arkansas State (58)
35. Jeff Thomas, Miami (58)
36. Aaron Parker, Rhode Island (58)
37. Tyrie Cleveland, Florida (58)
38. Tony Brown, Colorado (55)
39. Stephen Guidry, Miss. State (55)
40. Binjimen Victor, Ohio State (55)
41. Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M (55)
42. Aaron Fuller, Washington (55)
43. K.J. Osborn, Miami (50)
44. Malcolm Perry, Navy (50)
45. Chris Finke, Notre Dame (50)
46. Cody White, Michigan State (50)
47. Darrell Stewart Jr., Michigan State (50)
48. Keith Gavin, Florida State (50)
49. Ja'Marcus Bradley, Louisiana (50)
50. Mason Kinsey, Berry (49)
51. Diondre Overton, Clemson (49)
52. Isaiah Wright, Temple (49)
53. Josh Hammond, Florida (49)
54. Derrick Dillon, LSU (49)
55. Johnathon Johnson, Missouri (49)
56. Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State (49)
57. Nick Westbrook, Indiana (49)
58. Marquez Callaway, Tennessee (45)
59. Easop Winston, Washington State (45)
60. Ahmad Wagner, Kentucky (45)
Tight Ends
There were no tight ends chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top prospects entering Day 2.
1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame (86)
2. Adam Trautman, Dayton (77)
3. Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (77)
4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri (76)
5. Devin Asiasi, UCLA (75)
6. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (73)
7. Hunter Bryant, Washington (72)
8. Thaddeus Moss, LSU (69)
9. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt (69)
10. Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (69)
11. Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati (68)
12. Colby Parkinson, Stanford (66)
13. Stephen Sullivan, LSU (59)
14. Sean McKeon, Michigan (58)
15. Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State (55)
16. Jacob Breeland, Oregon (55)
17. Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas (55)
18. Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida (50)
19. Charlie Woerner, Georgia (50)
20. Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee (50)
21. Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan (50)
22. Eli Wolf, Georgia (49)
23. Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State (49)
24. Parker Houston, San Diego State (49)
25. Joey Magnifico, Memphis (45)
26. Kyle Markway, South Carolina (45)
27. Noah Togiai, Oregon State (45)
Offensive Tackles
Six offensive tackles were chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2.
1. Josh Jones, Houston (88)
2. Ben Bartch, Saint John's (77)
3. Lucas Niang, TCU (76)
4. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (72)
5. Saahdiq Charles, LSU (71)
6. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn (70)
7. Matt Peart, UConn (68)
8. Alex Taylor, South Carolina State (65)
9. Colton McKivitz, West Virginia (64)
10. Charlie Heck, North Carolina (62)
11. Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas (62)
12. Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (61)
13. Jon Runyan, Michigan (61)
14. Jack Driscoll, Auburn (60)
15. Trey Adams, Washington (59)
16. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon (59)
17. Terence Steele, Texas Tech (59)
18. Justin Herron, Wake Forest (58)
19. Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest (50)
20. Matt Womack, Alabama (50)
22. Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State (49)
23. Drew Richmond, USC (49)
24. Carter O'Donnell, Alberta (49)
25. Jared Hilbers, Washington (49)
26. Branden Bowen, Ohio State (49)
27. Darrin Paulo, Utah (49)
28. Scott Frantz, Kansas State (45)
29. Cole Chewins, Michigan State (45)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Cesar Ruiz was the only interior offensive lineman chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2 with their initial ranking.
2. Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (85)
3. John Simpson, Clemson (83)
4. Robert Hunt, Louisiana (80)
5. Matt Hennessy, Temple (80)
6. Damien Lewis, LSU (76)
7. Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State (75)
8. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (69)
9. Nick Harris, Washington (69)
10. Ben Bredeson, Michigan (69)
11. Netane Muti, Fresno State (69)
12. Kevin Dotson, Louisiana (69)
13. Keith Ismael, San Diego State (63)
14. Shane Lemieux, Oregon (63)
15. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky (62)
16. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State (62)
17. Jonah Jackson, Ohio State (62)
18. Cameron Clark, Charlotte (61)
19. Michael Onwenu, Michigan (59)
20. Cohl Cabral, Arizona State (59)
21. Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island (59)
22. Simon Stepaniak, Indiana (59)
23. Danny Pinter, Ball State (59)
24. Jake Hanson, Oregon (58)
25. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri (57)
26. John Molchon, Boise State (55)
27. Zach Shackelford, Texas (55)
28. Solomon Kindley, Georgia (55)
29. Yasir Durant, Missouri (50)
30. Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU (50)
31. Sean Pollard, Clemson (50)
32. John Phillips, Boston College (50)
33. Steven Gonzalez, Penn State (50)
34. Gage Cervenka, Clemson (49)
35. Luke Juriga, Western Michigan (49)
36. Frederick Mauigoa, Washington State (49)
37. Tyler Higby, Michigan State (49)
38. Jake Fruhmorgen, Baylor (49)
39. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri (49)
40. Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State (49)
41. Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo (45)
42. Donell Stanley, South Carolina (45)
Interior Defensive Linemen
Only two interior defensive linemen were chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2 with their initial ranking.
3. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (89)
4. Marlon Davidson, Auburn (87)
5. Ross Blacklock, TCU (87)
6. Raekwon Davis, Alabama (84)
7. Jordan Elliott, Missouri (83)
8. Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M (82)
9. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma (80)
10. James Lynch, Baylor (72)
11. Leki Fotu, Utah (71)
12. Rashard Lawrence, LSU (68)
13. Benito Jones, Ole Miss (64)
14. DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State (62)
15. Khalil Davis, Nebraska (62)
16. Larrell Murchison, NC State (62)
17. McTelvin Agim, Arkansas (61)
18. Nick Coe, Auburn (60)
19. Raequan Williams, Michigan State (59)
20. John Penisini, Utah (56)
21. Malcolm Roach, Texas (55)
22. Robert Windsor, Penn State (55)
23. Carlos Davis, Nebraska (50)
24. Darrion Daniels, Nebraska (50)
25. Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss (50)
26. Bravvion Roy, Baylor (50)
27. Auzoyah Alufohai, West Georgia (50)
28. Tershawn Wharton, Missouri State (50)
29. Garrett Marino, UAB (50)
30. Bryce Sterk, Montana State (49)
31. Robert Landers, Ohio State (45)
32. Ray Lima, Iowa State (45)
33. Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (45)
34. Tyler Clark, Georgia (45)
35. Eli Hanback, Virginia (45)
36. Brendon Hayes, UCF (45)
37. Luc Bequette, California (45)
38. Mike Panasiuk, Michigan State (45)
39. David Moa, Boise State (45)
Edge-Rushers
Only two edge-rushers were chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2 with their initial ranking.
3. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State (89)
4. Josh Uche, Michigan (83)
5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama (82)
6. Julian Okwara, Notre Dame (80)
7. Bradlee Anae, Utah (79)
8. Darrell Taylor, Tennessee (79)
9. Alton Robinson, Syracuse (78)
10. Jabari Zuniga, Florida (78)
11. Curtis Weaver, Boise State (74)
12. Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame (70)
13. Trevis Gipson, Tulsa (70)
14. Alex Highsmith, Charlotte (70)
15. Bryce Huff, Memphis (70)
16. Jonathan Greenard, Florida (69)
17. Kenny Willekes, Michigan State (68)
18. Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina (67)
19. Jonathan Garvin, Miami (67)
20. Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois (67)
21. Carter Coughlin, Minnesota (65)
22. D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina (62)
23. Broderick Washington, Texas Tech (61)
24. Chauncey Rivers, Miss. State (60)
25. Trevon Hill, Miami (59)
26. Tipa Galeai, Utah State (59)
27. Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State (58)
28. James Smith-Williams, NC State (55)
29. Qaadir Sheppard, Ole Miss (55)
30. Kendall Coleman, Syracuse (55)
31. Michael Divinity Jr., LSU (50)
32. Ladarius Hamilton, North Texas (50)
33. Michael Danna, Michigan (50)
34. Joe Gaziano, Northwestern (50)
35. Austin Edwards, Ferris State (50)
36. Christian Rector, USC (49)
37. Tyshun Render, Middle Tenn. State (49)
Linebackers
Four linebackers were chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2 with their initial ranking.
4. Zack Baun, Wisconsin (88)
6. Malik Harrison, Ohio State (81)
7. Logan Wilson, Wyoming (81)
8. Jacob Phillips, LSU (75)
9. Anfernee Jennings, Alabama (75)
10. Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (75)
11. Troy Dye, Oregon (70)
12. Davion Taylor, Colorado (70)
13. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State (67)
14. Justin Strnad, Wake Forest (65)
15. Joe Bachie, Michigan State (65)
16. Markus Bailey, Purdue (64)
17. Cameron Brown, Penn State (62)
18. Evan Weaver, California (61)
19. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (59)
20. Cale Garrett, Missouri (59)
21. Clay Johnston, Baylor (59)
22. Michael Pinckney, Miami (58)
23. Casey Toohill, Stanford (58)
24. David Woodward, Utah State (58)
25. Jordan Mack, Virginia (58)
26. Mykal Walker, Fresno State (56)
27. Shaun Bradley, Temple (55)
28. Khaleke Hudson, Michigan (55)
29. Francis Bernard, Utah (55)
30. Daniel Bituli, Tennessee (55)
31. Kamal Martin, Minnesota (55)
32. Scoota Harris, Arkansas (50)
33. Azur Kamara, Kansas (50)
34. Chapelle Russell, Temple (50)
35. Dante Olson, Montana (50)
36. Rashad Smith, Florida Atlantic (50)
37. Cameron Gill, Wagner (50)
38. John Houston Jr., USC (49)
39. Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State (49)
40. Dele Harding, Illinois (49)
41. Mohamed Barry, Nebraska (45)
42. Asmar Bilal, Notre Dame (45)
43. Tae Crowder, Georgia (45)
44. David Reese II, Florida (45)
45. T.J. Brunson, South Carolina (45)
46. Marcel Spears Jr., Iowa State (45)
47. Chris Orr, Wisconsin (45)
48. Antonio Jones-Davis, NIU (45)
49. Kash Daniel, Kentucky (45)
Cornerbacks
Six cornerbacks were chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 2 with their initial ranking.
4. Jaylon Johnson, Utah (88)
6. Trevon Diggs, Alabama (86)
7. Kristian Fulton, LSU (86)
9. Bryce Hall, Virginia (82)
10. Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State (82)
11. Stanford Samuels III, Florida State (79)
12. Terrell Burgess, Utah (79)
14. A.J. Green, Oklahoma State (73)
15. Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech (70)
16. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska (68)
17. Josiah Scott, Michigan State (64)
18. Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame (64)
19. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern (64)
20. John Reid, Penn State (64)
21. Lavert Hill, Michigan (64)
22. Darnay Holmes, UCLA (64)
23. Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh (64)
24. Javaris Davis, Auburn (63)
25. Harrison Hand, Temple (60)
26. Michael Ojemudia, Iowa (60)
27. Javelin Guidry, Utah (58)
28. Grayland Arnold, Baylor (55)
29. Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Florida International (55)
30. Trajan Bandy, Miami (55)
31. Essang Bassey, Wake Forest (55)
32. Myles Bryant, Washington (55)
33. James Pierre, Florida Atlantic (55)
34. Neville Clarke, Central Florida (50)
35. Luq Barcoo, San Diego State (50)
36. BoPete Keyes, Tulane (50)
37. Parnell Motley, Oklahoma (50)
38. Isaiah Swann, Dartmouth (50)
39. Elijah Riley, Army (50)
40. Chris Williamson, Minnesota (49)
41. Keith Washington II, West Virginia (49)
42. DeMarkus Acy, Missouri (49)
43. Jace Whittaker, Arizona (49)
44. Tino Ellis, Maryland (45)
45. Jaron Bryant, Fresno State (45)
46. Nick McCloud, NC State (45)
47. Christopher Fredrick, Syracuse (45)
Safeties
There were no safeties chosen in the first round of the draft. Here are the top prospects at the position entering Day 2.
1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama (89)
2. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (88)
3. Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne (87)
4. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois (87)
5. Grant Delpit, LSU (83)
6. Ashtyn Davis, California (79)
7. Kenny Robinson, XFL (75)
8. Brandon Jones, Texas (72)
9. Julian Blackmon, Utah (69)
10. Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland (69)
11. Daniel Thomas, Auburn (67)
12. Tanner Muse, Clemson (65)
13. Geno Stone, Iowa (64)
14. Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa (64)
15. L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech (62)
16. Josh Metellus, Michigan (62)
17. J.R. Reed, Georgia (61)
18. K'Von Wallace, Clemson (60)
19. Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame (58)
20. Jordan Fuller, Ohio State (58)
21. Brian Cole II, Mississippi State (55)
22. Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame (55)
23. Shyheim Carter, Alabama (55)
24. Kamren Curl, Arkansas (55)
25. Jaylinn Hawkins, California (55)
26. Rodney Clemons, SMU (50)
27. Jared Mayden, Alabama (50)
28. Myles Dorn, North Carolina (50)
29. Chris Miller, Baylor (50)
30. Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal (49)
31. Jordan Glasgow, Michigan (49)
32. Patrick Nelson, SMU (49)
33. Luther Kirk, Illinois State (49)
34. David Dowell, Michigan State (49)
35. Levonta Taylor, Florida State (45)
36. Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn (45)
37. Austin Lee, BYU (45)
38. Evan Foster, Syracuse (45)
39. Jarius Morehead, NC State (45)
40. Jaquarius Landrews, Mississippi State (45)
41. JuJu Hughes, Fresno State (45)
42. Debione Renfro, Texas A&M (45)
43. Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech (45)
44. Kekoa Nawahine, Boise State (45)