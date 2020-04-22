NBA Reportedly Hopes to Grow G League 'Select Team' into Full Division

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly has bigger plans for the G League's "Select Team" after top high school stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed up for the developmental program.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the NBA has "long-range hopes" of turning the Select Team into a division of the G League with "multiple teams that can play against each other."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

