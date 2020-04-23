2020 NFL Draft: List of Top Prospects, Sleepers and Final 1st-Round Mocks

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The future of football is here.

The wait for the 2020 NFL draft is down to its final hours. Soon, franchises will place multimillion-dollar bets on youngsters who will either make or break them.

The first two picks seem set in stone, or at least highly probable: Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals at the top, Chase Young to the Washington Redskins to follow. From there, it feels like almost anything is possible.

We're here to take one final crack at this educated-guessing game with our final first-round mock and top prospects and sleepers.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Oklahoma

Top Prospects

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State



The draft won't start with Young, but all big boards should.

The 6'5", 265-pounder already looks like the league's next great pass-rusher. He had more sacks (27) than games played (25) over the past two seasons, during which 35.5 of his 80 tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

"Young is special off the edge and by far the top prospect in the class, regardless of position," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "His hand quickness and closing burst are outstanding, and he is the most physically gifted player on the board. ... Though he is not yet as refined as [Nick] Bosa was coming out of Ohio State, he has the potential to be even better than the No. 2 overall pick in 2019."

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

A trio of defensive prospects could be labeled as the second-best prospect in the draft: Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown. But Joe Burrow nets that designation for us with poise, precision and unreal production.

If there's a knock on the 23-year-old, it's a lack of starting experience. But he threw over 300 more passes than Tom Brady did during his college career, and we didn't choose Brady at random. While Burrow doesn't like it, more than a few analysts have seen similarities between the quarterbacks.

"When you watch these guys side by side—Tom Brady, mechanically, watch what you see from Brady, and tell me this does not look identically the same from Joe Burrow," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah said at the combine, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is eerie. ... The poise, the pocket awareness, and they both absolutely have that swagger."

Burrow might be a decade-plus away from earning those comparisons, but it speaks to his meteoric rise. His 2019 season could be the greatest ever engineered by a college quarterback: 76.3 completion percentage, 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdowns against six interceptions, 15 wins against zero defeats and one national title.

Top Sleepers

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The secret is out on Denzel Mims. It should have been all along.

The 6'3", 207-pound pass-catcher had been busy posting absurd numbers at Baylor, totaling 182 catches for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns over the previous two seasons. But public perception seems to knock down any production against Big 12 defenses, and Mims was dinged again for not running a full route tree.

But the pre-draft process put those concerns to rest and then some. He shot up boards at the Senior Bowl and scaled them again at the combine.

Turns out that having elite speed, explosive athleticism and good size actually makes for an interesting receiver prospect. Who knew?

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

There are sleeper prospects and then there is Kyle Dugger, who paved his NFL path at a school most people (me included) probably never knew existed. (Lenoir-Rhyne is in Hickory, N.C., by the way. Its nickname is the Bears).

Don't let the small school fool you, though. The 6'1", 217-pound Dugger might be a big-time talent.

"It's rare to find a safety with elite size, speed, explosiveness and production at a Power 5 school and almost impossible to find one at a Division II school," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Dugger crammed the stat sheet full and used those elite traits to dominate the opposition."

The 24-year-old can tackle with violence or technique. He offers both deep range and the tenacity to play near the trenches. He has enough speed and agility that he also returned punts and kicks.

Dugger is a supreme athlete, and while he doesn't crack our mock first round, he could easily get a look in the real one.