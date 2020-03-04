Joe Burrow on Tom Brady Comparisons Before Draft: 'Don't Do That to Me, Please'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow has spent months earning accolades and acclaim for his historic 2019 performance at LSU, but there's one narrative brewing that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner wants to shy away from.

In an interview with the NFL Network, Burrow downplayed the comparison between himself and Tom Brady.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please."

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during the NFL Network's coverage of the Scouting Combine that he sees similar mechanics between Burrow and Brady, via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

"Now, when you ask for comparisons and, trust me, I know I'm gonna get it for this. But when you watch these guys side by side—Tom Brady, mechanically, watch what you see from Brady, and tell me this does not look identically the same from Joe Burrow. It is eerie. ... The poise, the pocket awareness, and they both absolutely have that swagger."

A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady is the most famous draft steal in NFL history. The 42-year-old has won a record six Super Bowls and ranks second in league history with 74,571 passing yards during his 20-year career with the New England Patriots.

Burrow could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He set an FBS record last season with 60 passing touchdowns and had the third-most passing yards in a single season (5,671) to lead LSU to a national title.

Any quarterback being compared to Brady has an unfair amount of pressure on them because no one has had the kind of sustained success as the three-time NFL MVP.

Burrow is certainly an immensely talented player in his own right, but he needs to take a snap in a professional game before anyone can determine what kind of career he might have.