Meet the Sleepers of the 2020 NBA Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Range worth drafting: Nos. 15-30

Tyler Bey isn't a shot-creator or scorer. His 13.8 points per game during the 2019-20 season weren't flashy or much different from the 13.6 he averaged as a sophomore. And that's why he'll slip into the 20s or 30s, where the right team could come away with one of the draft's top value picks.

Unique defensive and rebounding abilities point to specialist potential for Bey, who collected 12.5 boards, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per 40 minutes. His athleticism and terrific instincts fueled his impact at Colorado, and he consistently made his presence felt despite attempting just 8.5 shots per game last season (fourth in the Pac-12 in win shares per 40 minutes after leading the conference in 2018-19).

Against Bey, ball-handlers shot 5-of-29 out of pick-and-rolls and isolation. He held opponents to 25.6 percent shooting at the rim. He excels at making reads and contesting without fouling (2.6 fouls per 40), both inside and out.

And though his offensive skills are behind his defense, Bey has flashed shotmaking from the post (49.4 percent) and perimeter. Last season, he hit 44 percent of his 50 half-court jumpers, 13 of 31 threes and 74.3 percent of his free throws. On limited attempts, Bey even looked comfortable shooting off movement (5-of-8 off screens), and the eye-test results on his stroke remain relatively encouraging.

Occasionally, he's shown he can put the ball down, attack a closeout and finish on the move. And he thrived as a finisher, converting 63.4 percent of his shots around the basket.

Still, it's his defensive anticipation, versatility to guard wings and bigs and off-ball playmaking that will drive his value as an NBA role player.