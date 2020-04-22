Mel Kiper: Dolphins Prefer Justin Herbert to Tua Tagovailoa, 'Tide Has Turned'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Wisconsin during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Herbert is a likely first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins reportedly favor Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., the "tide has turned" with regard to how the Dolphins view the quarterbacks in the draft and there is "a lot of buzz" about Miami preferring Herbert to Tagovailoa.

Kiper noted that Herbert may be the target for Miami with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, but he also cautioned that the information he has heard could potentially be a smokescreen to throw other teams off the Dolphins' scent.

     

