Scout on Grant Delpit Blaming Injuries for Poor Tackling: 'Nobody Gives a S--t'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Safety Grant Delpit #7 of the LSU Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU safety Grant Delpit said at the scouting combine his tackling issues during his final season with the Tigers can be attributed to a high-ankle sprain, but one scout doesn't think the explanation will carry much weight heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

"Nobody gives a s--t," the scout told Bob McGinn of The Athletic on Wednesday. "If you take your ass out there you've got to play. That's just what it is."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    @nfldraftscout reveals his final rankings before the draft on Thursday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    @MikeFreemanNFL's Mock Draft

    All your QB questions get answered in one last mock before the real draft tomorrow

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeFreemanNFL's Mock Draft

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Percy Harvin Wants NFL Return

    Vet WR says he's been training and is looking for a comeback four years after last game: 'That itch came back'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Percy Harvin Wants NFL Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CAR, ARI Could Trade Down

    Both the Panthers at No. 7 and Cardinals at No. 8 are open to moving their first-round picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: CAR, ARI Could Trade Down

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report