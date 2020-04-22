Scout on Grant Delpit Blaming Injuries for Poor Tackling: 'Nobody Gives a S--t'

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU safety Grant Delpit said at the scouting combine his tackling issues during his final season with the Tigers can be attributed to a high-ankle sprain, but one scout doesn't think the explanation will carry much weight heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

"Nobody gives a s--t," the scout told Bob McGinn of The Athletic on Wednesday. "If you take your ass out there you've got to play. That's just what it is."

