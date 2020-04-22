Ronde Barber on Rob Gronkowski Trade: 'Expectation Is' Bucs to Win Super Bowl

April 22, 2020

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber smiles during a Buccaneers NFL football Ring of Honor news conference Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Barber will be inducted during halftime of the Bucs game on Sept. 22nd. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber said the franchise should be aiming for a championship after a blockbuster offseason headlined by the signing of quarterback Tom Brady and a trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Barber told TMZ Sports the acquisition of the former New England Patriots teammates sends a clear message.

"You don't sign Tom Brady to a team that has this much talent ... without the expectation that you wanna win a Super Bowl," he said. "They have talent on this football team. And an emerging defense. I would say the expectation is to win this year."

                

