Lucas Giolito's Dominance, Hunter Pence Walk-Off Highlight MLB The Show League

Paul Kasabian
April 22, 2020

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The MLB The Show Players League continued Tuesday, and it was Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox who emerged as the big winner with a 3-0 mark to improve to 13-5 overall.

The Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo also went 3-0, and Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May enjoyed a productive 4-1 outing.

Here's a look at the night's scores from the 30-team league, which is represented by a player from each MLB franchise.

Eight teams make playoffs after a 29-game regular season, and the winner will have a $25,000 donation made in his name to their local Boys & Girls Club. All players will have $5,000 donated in their name to their local Boys & Girls Clubs just for participating.

You can also check out a quick recap of the night's action, which is occurring with Major League Baseball's season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All scores are via ShowNation, and standings and schedules are through MLB.com.

     

Video Play Button

Scores

Los Angeles Dodgers (Gavin Lux) 2, Baltimore Orioles (Dwight Smith Jr.) 1

Los Angeles Dodgers (Gavin Lux) 5, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 0

Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) 4, Los Angeles Dodgers (Gavin Lux) 1

Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) 2, Baltimore Orioles (Dwight Smith Jr.) 1

Baltimore Orioles (Dwight Smith Jr.) 6, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 0

Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) 6, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 0

Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 4, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 3

Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 2, Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 1

Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 5, Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 2

Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 4, Detroit Tigers (Niko Goodrum) 2

Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 4, Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 0

Oakland Athletics (Jesus Luzardo) 4, Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 3

Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 9, Detroit Tigers (Niko Goodrum) 1

New York Yankees (Tommy Kahnle) 5, Colorado Rockies (David Dahl) 0

New York Yankees (Tommy Kahnle) 3, San Francisco Giants (Hunter Pence) 2

Oakland Athletics (Jesus Luzardo) 6, Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 3

Oakland Athletics (Jesus Luzardo) 5, Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 3

San Francisco Giants (Hunter Pence) 2, Colorado Rockies (David Dahl) 1

Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 2, Detroit Tigers (Niko Goodrum) 0

       

The Fight for Second

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is running away with the league thanks to a 17-3 record, but the battle for second is a closely contested race between a handful of teams.

Two of them are Gavin Lux's Los Angeles Dodgers and Giolito's White Sox. Lux is currently sitting in second overall at 14-5, but he has next to no breathing room thanks to Giolito, who finished Tuesday 3-0 to go 13-5 through his first 18 games.

Giolito took down Lux 4-1 in a massive game that could have huge implications on the top half of the playoff bracket.

     

Hunter Pence Hits a Walk-Off...as Hunter Pence

The best individual moment of the night occurred when the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence hit a walk-off single in the second extra inning to defeat the Colorado Rockies' David Dahl:

Pence was obviously thrilled that his video game self came through in the clutch, enabling him to earn the 2-1 win.

     

Hoskins Pulls Off Golden Sombrero

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins entered Tuesday with a 9-6 overall mark and a chance to plant himself squarely in the playoff discussion, but he finished the night with four losses to drop to 9-10.

A tough slate of opponents proved troublesome, as Hoskins lost to teams that are either 11-6 or better in the standings. He was shut out in three of the four contests and lost the fourth 4-3 to Trevor May's Minnesota Twins.

         

Trevor May and Jesus Luzardo Inch Closer to Playoffs

May went a productive 4-1 on the night, moving from 7-5 to 11-6 and safely inside the top eight for now.

He squeaked out two one-run games and won the others by 4-2 and 5-2 scores, living on the edge for much of Tuesday. His lone loss was to Luzardo's Athletics.

Speaking of which, the A's jumped from 6-6 to 9-6 with Luzardo's Tuesday performance, meaning that Oakland is now knocking on the door of the top eight.

