Lucas Giolito's Dominance, Hunter Pence Walk-Off Highlight MLB The Show League

Lucas Giolito's Dominance, Hunter Pence Walk-Off Highlight MLB The Show LeagueApril 22, 2020
The MLB The Show Players League continued Tuesday, and it was Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox who emerged as the big winner with a 3-0 mark to improve to 13-5 overall.
The Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo also went 3-0, and Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May enjoyed a productive 4-1 outing.
Here's a look at the night's scores from the 30-team league, which is represented by a player from each MLB franchise.
Eight teams make playoffs after a 29-game regular season, and the winner will have a $25,000 donation made in his name to their local Boys & Girls Club. All players will have $5,000 donated in their name to their local Boys & Girls Clubs just for participating.
You can also check out a quick recap of the night's action, which is occurring with Major League Baseball's season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All scores are via ShowNation, and standings and schedules are through MLB.com.
Scores
Los Angeles Dodgers (Gavin Lux) 2, Baltimore Orioles (Dwight Smith Jr.) 1
Los Angeles Dodgers (Gavin Lux) 5, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 0
Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) 4, Los Angeles Dodgers (Gavin Lux) 1
Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) 2, Baltimore Orioles (Dwight Smith Jr.) 1
Baltimore Orioles (Dwight Smith Jr.) 6, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 0
Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) 6, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 0
Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 4, Philadelphia Phillies (Rhys Hoskins) 3
Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 2, Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 1
Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 5, Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 2
Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 4, Detroit Tigers (Niko Goodrum) 2
Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 4, Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 0
Oakland Athletics (Jesus Luzardo) 4, Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 3
Atlanta Braves (Luke Jackson) 9, Detroit Tigers (Niko Goodrum) 1
New York Yankees (Tommy Kahnle) 5, Colorado Rockies (David Dahl) 0
New York Yankees (Tommy Kahnle) 3, San Francisco Giants (Hunter Pence) 2
Oakland Athletics (Jesus Luzardo) 6, Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 3
Oakland Athletics (Jesus Luzardo) 5, Minnesota Twins (Trevor May) 3
San Francisco Giants (Hunter Pence) 2, Colorado Rockies (David Dahl) 1
Pittsburgh Pirates (Cole Tucker) 2, Detroit Tigers (Niko Goodrum) 0
The Fight for Second
Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is running away with the league thanks to a 17-3 record, but the battle for second is a closely contested race between a handful of teams.
Two of them are Gavin Lux's Los Angeles Dodgers and Giolito's White Sox. Lux is currently sitting in second overall at 14-5, but he has next to no breathing room thanks to Giolito, who finished Tuesday 3-0 to go 13-5 through his first 18 games.
Giolito took down Lux 4-1 in a massive game that could have huge implications on the top half of the playoff bracket.
Hunter Pence Hits a Walk-Off...as Hunter Pence
The best individual moment of the night occurred when the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence hit a walk-off single in the second extra inning to defeat the Colorado Rockies' David Dahl:
Pence was obviously thrilled that his video game self came through in the clutch, enabling him to earn the 2-1 win.
Hoskins Pulls Off Golden Sombrero
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins entered Tuesday with a 9-6 overall mark and a chance to plant himself squarely in the playoff discussion, but he finished the night with four losses to drop to 9-10.
A tough slate of opponents proved troublesome, as Hoskins lost to teams that are either 11-6 or better in the standings. He was shut out in three of the four contests and lost the fourth 4-3 to Trevor May's Minnesota Twins.
Trevor May and Jesus Luzardo Inch Closer to Playoffs
May went a productive 4-1 on the night, moving from 7-5 to 11-6 and safely inside the top eight for now.
He squeaked out two one-run games and won the others by 4-2 and 5-2 scores, living on the edge for much of Tuesday. His lone loss was to Luzardo's Athletics.
Speaking of which, the A's jumped from 6-6 to 9-6 with Luzardo's Tuesday performance, meaning that Oakland is now knocking on the door of the top eight.
