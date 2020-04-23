NFL Draft Start Time 2020: Round 1 TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft will be run virtually, but the excitement remains the same. Players will officially cross over from the collegiate ranks to professionals and start their career journeys.

On the business side, teams have a lot at stake. At the top of the draft, we could see a run on quarterbacks after Joe Burrow, who's the presumptive No. 1 overall pick for the Cincinnati Bengals.

This year's class also features strong groups at offensive tackle and wide receiver. Teams that need pass protection or playmakers for their quarterbacks can stock up on blue-chip talent throughout the first round.

Because of the virtual setup, Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his home, and teams will have an encrypted draft channel to make selections.

We can view all the action through multiple platforms listed below. Be sure to check in for every pick from No. 1 to 32 Thursday.

First-Round TV Schedule and Live-Stream Schedule

When: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live-Stream: WatchESPN app, NFL Mobile app

Draft Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Buzz

Miami Dolphins Have a Crucial Decision at No. 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Barring a blockbuster trade up to the No. 1 spot, the Miami Dolphins will miss out on Burrow, though they still have some intriguing options at quarterback.

While most expect the Dolphins to take Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick, MMQB's Albert Breer provided an alternative option that would likely blow the collective minds of the fanbase.

"There are a lot of rumblings that this could be a tackle (maybe Becton?), and that the Dolphins could come back later and get their quarterback (Jordan Love?)," Breer wrote.

Breer still slotted Herbert to the Dolphins at No. 5, but if you're rooting for chaos, a tackle would certainly start the draft with a swerve.

Going away from the unexpected, the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley sees two viable options.

"So barring a series of trade-ups—or something crazy happening like the Redskins taking a quarterback at 2—the Dolphins will probably have their choice of Herbert and Love at 5," Beasley wrote. "And while Herbert, for now, seems to have the edge, don't totally discount them taking the latter."

Buckle your seatbelts, Dolphins fans.

Who Starts the Run at Wide Receivers?

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals won't rule out a wide receiver with the eighth overall pick. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders hold the 11th and 12th spots, respectively, and may have an opportunity to take the top wideout on their draft boards. According to Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette, the Denver Broncos will try to move up for Jerry Jeudy.

The Cardinals need a right tackle, so Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs make sense for them. Quarterback Kyler Murray took 48 sacks last year, which tied for the most in the league. Yet, in February, he campaigned for his former Oklahoma teammate wideout CeeDee Lamb.

The Cardinals pulled off a trade for wideout DeAndre Hopkins. This team doesn't need Lamb, but his chemistry with Murray could influence general manager Steve Keim to overlook the team's priorities.

The Jets lost wideout Robby Anderson in free agency. They signed offensive tackle George Fant to a three-year, $27.3 million deal, and Chuma Edoga, a 2019 third-rounder, could bookend the offensive line.

Gang Green may consider a potential upgrade over Edoga who's a pick from the previous regime under Mike Maccagnan. However, Sam Darnold's best wide receiver is Jamison Crowder out of the slot. According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Lamb is the top wideout on the Jets' big board.

If the Broncos trade up for Jeudy, and the Cardinals or Jets choose Lamb, the Raiders could select Henry Ruggs III who's been in constant contact with the Silver and Black, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

General manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden seem prepared to take a wide receiver, but they know one or two options may be off the board at 12.

Will the New England Patriots Draft a Quarterback?

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have an opportunity to change the discussion around the franchise. If they choose a quarterback in the first round, the conversation would shift to their potential franchise signal-caller and away from Tom Brady who departed for Tampa Bay.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-rounder, has the edge for the starting role over Brian Hoyer.

"It'd hardly be a surprise if they open camp with Hoyer as the starter and force Stidham to wrest away the job, but a dose of adversity should help the kid if that's the route they choose," Howe wrote. "Either way, as long as Stidham maintains his pace from last summer, it should be his job."

ESPN's Mike Reiss expects the Patriots to take a quarterback at some point during the draft, though that may not happen until Day 2 with Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts likely on the board Friday.

Nonetheless, New England could package picks to move up. Team brass can use a 2021 first-rounder to slide into the top 15 if Tagovailoa or Herbert falls below the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9.

If Jordan Love remains available in the 20s, he's a potential option in the Patriots' current spot at No. 23. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some teams view the Utah State product as the best pure passer in the draft and others see him as a Day 2 pick.

Knowing the friendship between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Patriots lead skipper Bill Belichick, Tagovailoa would be a dream scenario if team brass feels comfortable with his injury history.