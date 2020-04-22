NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Buzz on Redskins, 49ers, Lions Trades, Dolphins' QB Plans

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are widely expected to land Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Even though the 21-year-old seems like a lock at that position, a handful of teams are reportedly trying to pry the second pick away from Washington.

If Washington remains firm at No. 2, the Detroit Lions may receive more attention at No. 3, with teams looking to secure the services of Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

The debate over which of the two will be the second quarterback off the board behind Joe Burrow has intensified lately, as the preferences of the Miami Dolphins have been discussed at length.

The San Francisco 49ers will not be involved in the top 10, but they could be an important figure in the first round, as they have two first-round picks and a need to add draft capital later on in the selection process.

Latest NFL Draft Buzz

Teams Calling Washington For No. 2 Pick

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "The Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection."

Washington does not have much motivation to trade out of No. 2 because Young is the prize waiting there and the team does not have a desperate need to gain more draft selections.

The Redskins don't have a second-round pick, but they do have one in the third round and two in both the fourth and seventh rounds.

Young's pass-rushing ability and Washington's current crop of talent could allow the Ohio State defensive end to put up Rookie of the Year numbers. The junior defensive end recorded 16.5 sacks this season and put up 10.5 sacks in his sophomore campaign.

He would be inserted into a young defensive line that features Jonathan Allen, Matthew Ioannidis and Montez Sweat, all of whom had more than six sacks in 2019.

The addition of Young would give Washington a formidable front seven to complement an offense headlined by 2019 first-round selection Dwayne Haskins.

An argument could be made that the Redskins do not need another defensive lineman and could improve in another area of the roster if they drop a few spots in a trade.

The Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers have the largest needs at quarterback, and if they feel the other is going to trade up for Tagovailoa or Herbert, they could offer Washington an intriguing deal.

Miami has 14 draft picks, including three first-round selections, while the Chargers are scheduled to pick seven times.

The last deal for the No. 2 pick occurred in 2017, when San Francisco acquired four picks from the Chicago Bears, who moved up one position.

In that draft, the 49ers were able to pick whoever they wanted at No. 3, which will not be the case for Washington if it deals with a quarterback-hungry team.

That would risk losing Young to either the Detroit Lions or New York Giants, but a potential trade would come with more draft picks and the ability to either take a replacement for Trent Williams on the offensive line or another defensive prospect.

If Washington's preference is Young, it could take him at No. 2 and allow teams to entice the Lions to trade down from No. 3.

Lions Reportedly Torn On Decision At No. 3

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted the Detroit Lions "are torn" between Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

The report added that Detroit has a preference to trade down from No. 3 above its interest in the defensive stars.

"More than anything else, this franchise is motivated to trade down—within reason—and still be in position to draft an impact player on defense. But who will trade up?," La Canfora wrote.

If the Lions stay at No. 3, they can add Okudah as a replacement for Darius Slay, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles or improve their front seven with Brown or Simmons.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rates Okudah as the No. 3 prospect in the 2020 draft class and slotted Simmons in at No. 4 and Brown at No. 8.

The Lions keyed in on defensive improvements in free agency, and any of those three players would solidify the unit that now features Desmond Trufant, Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and others.

If the Dolphins or Chargers move up to No. 3 for a quarterback, it would allow Detroit to select one of the three defensive players while adding to its haul of nine picks.

The New York Jets made the last trade up to No. 3 in 2018, when they sent the No. 6 pick and three second-round selections in 2018 and 2019 to the Indianapolis Colts to take Sam Darnold.

The price for Detroit's selection may not be that steep, but the Lions should demand a few draft picks to help themselves while taking advantage of a team in need of a quarterback.

Miami May Not Pick QB at No. 5

The Dolphins have been projected to land a quarterback at No. 5 for some time, but they are in a favorable position with the 18th and 26th overall selections also in hand.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, there are rumblings the Dolphins could pass on Tagovailoa and Herbert to take an offensive lineman at No. 5.

If that is the case, they could look at Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas from Georgia or Mekhi Becton out of Louisville.

Miller listed Wills as his top offensive tackle, but all four have similar grades and could be chosen in the top 15.

If the Giants go after a tackle at No. 4, the Dolphins could have their pick of three players and attempt to land Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 18.

If they go after a quarterback, the Dolphins may prefer Herbert over Tagovailoa.

Miller reported there were "strong signals" coming out of Miami that it likes the Oregon signal-caller over his Alabama counterpart. In that scenario, the Chargers would be waiting for the remaining name at No. 6.

San Francisco 'Fielding Calls' for 1st-Round Picks

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers have discussed trades for both of their first-round selections, No. 13 and No. 31.

San Francisco acquired the No. 13 pick from Indianapolis in the DeForest Buckner trade, and if it remains there, it could take one of the three top wide receivers.

The 49ers have two players who had over 500 receiving yards returning for 2020, but they need some support for George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. But there could be motivation to move back since they have to wait until No. 156 to pick after the first round.

The No. 13 pick could carry more value than No. 31, and with the wide receiver class one of the deepest in history, the 49ers could still improve their depth chart at the back end of the first round.

The decision might come down to their wide receiver preference, and if they believe the gap between Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III and the rest of the class is small, they could gain more draft capital and attack that spot with their natural first-round pick.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.