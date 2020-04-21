Video: Brandon Marshall Says Sean Payton the Problem for Saints

Brett Duke/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is widely considered one of the better coaches in the league, but former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall doesn't agree with that line of thinking.

"I personally think the problem in New Orleans is Coach Payton," Marshall said during a mock-draft exercise on the first episode of I Am Athlete. "I think he's the problem."

Marshall suggested the Saints should already have won multiple Super Bowls with an offensive core of Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

Despite Marshall's claims, it is hard to argue with Payton's resume.

He won Coach of the Year in 2006 and led the Saints to the Super Bowl title during the 2009 season. He has a 131-77 record with eight playoff appearances and could very well have another Lombardi Trophy if it weren't for the officials in the 2018 season's NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The officials did not call a clear pass interference penalty that could have put New Orleans in position to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired, and the team proceeded to lose in overtime.

It should be noted there is also a connection between Payton and Marshall.

The wide receiver played from 2006 through 2018 for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks and never made the playoffs despite earning six Pro Bowl selections.

He missed two golden opportunities to play in the postseason in 2018, though, as the Seahawks released him in October before a playoff appearance. The Saints signed him after Seattle moved on and then released him before he even touched the field during their own playoff campaign.

Had Payton and the Saints elected to keep Marshall, he could have finally appeared in a postseason game.