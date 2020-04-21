Russell Wilson, Christian McCaffrey Lead Colin Cowherd's Top 10 NFL Players

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd released his list of the NFL's top 10 players on Tuesday, and boy, people are going to have some thoughts on his selections.

Russell Wilson at No. 1 overall is debatable, as is having him above Patrick Mahomes, who in the past two years won the league MVP award and a Super Bowl. If you ask folks around the NFL who the best quarterback is in the NFL, it would be surprising if the majority didn't say Mahomes.

Defending MVP Lamar Jackson isn't even on the list, while it's fair to question if Mike Evans is even the best wide receiver on his own team—Chris Godwin led the Buccaneers last year in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns—let alone the best receiver in the NFL over players like Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.

There also isn't a single offensive lineman, linebacker, cornerback or edge-rusher among his selections, though to be fair, some positions will be excluded in any top-10 list.

But hey, like the list or not, we're talking about it. And that's really the point, isn't it?