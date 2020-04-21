Steve Kerr Doesn't Agree with Michael Jordan on Scottie Pippen's 1997 Surgery

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Scottie Pippen's decision to undergo foot surgery in October 1997 rather than have the procedure done during the summer was addressed during the second episode of ESPN's 10-part documentary series The Last Dance on Sunday night.

"Scottie was wrong in that scenario," Jordan said in Episode 2. "He could've got his surgery done as soon as the season was over and be ready for the season. What Scottie was trying to do was trying to force management to change his contract. And [owner Jerry Reinsdorf] was never going to do that."

Steve Kerr, Jordan and Pippen's then-Bulls teammate and Golden State Warriors head coach, disagreed with Jordan's stance during an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Tuesday's edition of The Jump.

"Everyone respected Scottie so much," Kerr told Nichols. "We felt his frustration. He probably should have been the second-highest-paid guy in the NBA or definitely top-five. So we all felt for him, nobody resented him for having that surgery. Later, we all understood, let's give him his space, and he's going to be there for the second stretch of the season for us."

Pippen had agreed to a seven-year, $18 million contract with Chicago in 1991. The 1997-98 season, which serves as the crux of The Last Dance, was the final year on that deal.

Pippen explained his decision-making process about when to have surgery in the documentary: "I had a ruptured tendon in my ankle, and I decided to have surgery late because I was like, 'You know what? I'm not gonna f--k my summer up trying to rehab for a season, you know?' "They're not gonna be looking forward to having me, so I'mma enjoy my summer, and I'll use the season to prepare."

Pippen made his 1997-98 regular-season debut on Jan. 10. The Bulls went on to win their sixth championship in eight years, marking the end of their dynasty. Pippen played for the Houston Rockets the following season, while Jordan announced his retirement from basketball for a second time. Kerr was acquired by the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent four of his final five seasons.

The Last Dance will air on ESPN through May 17 with two episodes dropping each Sunday night.