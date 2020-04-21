5-Star PG Prospect Dior Johnson Announces Transfer to Oak Hill Academy

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Sophomore point guard Dior Johnson is transferring from Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.) to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), the 5-star prospect confirmed on Tuesday.

"I wanted to settle at a good spot around good people for the most important last seasons of high school," Johnson told Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan. "I thought Oak Hill was a great spot to do it and to get me better as a student, a player and as a person."

Johnson is committed to Syracuse's class of 2022.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Is the SEC a 2-Team Race Next Year?

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Is the SEC a 2-Team Race Next Year?

    GoVols247
    via GoVols247

    Could Greg Brown Go Pro? 🤔

    2020's No. 9 recruit is expected to make his decision this Friday between Texas, Memphis, Auburn and the G League

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Could Greg Brown Go Pro? 🤔

    Horns247
    via Horns247

    Purdue Basketball Player's Father Dies from COVID-19

    Brandon Newman's father had the disease

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Purdue Basketball Player's Father Dies from COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    4-Star PF Prospect Dontrez Styles Commits to UNC over Clemson, NC State

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    4-Star PF Prospect Dontrez Styles Commits to UNC over Clemson, NC State

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report