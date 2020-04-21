5-Star PG Prospect Dior Johnson Announces Transfer to Oak Hill Academy

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Sophomore point guard Dior Johnson is transferring from Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.) to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), the 5-star prospect confirmed on Tuesday.

"I wanted to settle at a good spot around good people for the most important last seasons of high school," Johnson told Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan. "I thought Oak Hill was a great spot to do it and to get me better as a student, a player and as a person."

Johnson is committed to Syracuse's class of 2022.

