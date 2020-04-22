NFL Draft 2020: Latest Odds, Expert Mocks and Predictions for Round 1

John Amis/Associated Press

Be ready for technical difficulties, but the 2020 NFL draft is about to consume the sports world.

While the league and its 32 teams are preparing and testing at-home operations systems—and it's not all gone well—fans and analysts are wrapping up the mock draft season.

At this point, there is unanimous agreement on where Joe Burrow and Chase Young will land. But there's plenty of intrigue with Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love as well as the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

After providing a glimpse of Caesars Palace prop bets available for this year's event, which runs Thursday through Saturday, we've highlighted the consensus results of mock drafts from five national experts.

2020 NFL Draft Odds

Will Justin Herbert be a top-five pick?

Yes (-110; bet $110 to win $100) | No (-120)

Will Tua Tagovailoa be a top-six pick?

Yes (-230) | No (+185; bet $100 to win $185)



Number of wide receivers drafted in the top 10:

Over 5.5 (-180) | Under 5.5 (+180)

Number of Big Ten players selected in the first round:

Over 5.5 (-150) | Under 5.5 (+120)

Number of offensive linemen drafted in the first round:

Over 6.5 (-190) | Under 6.5 (+160)

Full list of props available at Caesars.

Expert Mocks and Predictions

While you could choose any combination of mock drafters, we focused on five analysts for this section. That group includes B/R's Matt Miller, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Each member of the quintet pegged Burrow to Cincinnati and Young to Washington. That's the widespread expectation.

Trapasso included trades in his draft and had the Dolphins moving up to grab Tagovailoa. The other four analysts had the Detroit Lions taking cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3, while Trapasso linked the Ohio State product to the Lions at No. 5.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Between those picks, the New York Giants are expected to select an offensive lineman or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Jeremiah and Brugler chose Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs for the Giants, while Miller, Trapasso and Kiper listed Simmons.

As for Miami, three analysts—Kiper, Jeremiah and Brugler—all pointed Herbert to the AFC East franchise. Miller joined Trapasso in thinking Tagovailoa is going to the Dolphins.

"One high-level scout told me he continues to hear it will be Tagovailoa and that the team's recent love affair with Herbert through the media is all a ploy to drive down the market for the quarterback it actually wants," Miller reported recently.

Kiper, Jeremiah and Brugler have the Chargers picking Tagovailoa, while Miller and Trapasso tagged Herbert for Los Angeles.

No matter the result, the simple takeaway is both Miami and Los Angeles are expected to leave the first round with one of Tagovailoa or Herbert. While it's possible Utah State's Jordan Love is selected before either one, that seems unlikely.

The experts have a consensus at Nos. 7 and 8, too.

Brugler pegged Simmons to the Carolina Panthers, and the others listed Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Brugler listed Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, and the others each had Kliff Kingsbury's squad drafting an offensive tackle.

From here, the predictions diverge considerably. Miller and Trapasso listed South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Kiper, Jeremiah and Brugler each had a different player. Jacksonville is a pivot point for the remaining top-tier linemen and wide receivers in the 2020 class.

Surprises are inevitable, but this collection of mocks provides a useful look into the early portion of the first round.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.