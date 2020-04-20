Anonymous NFL GM Says 'Someone Will Have a Problem' During Virtual Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL has done what it can to proactively address any technical issues that could pop up during the 2020 draft, but that might not be enough to guarantee a smooth process over the three-day event.

One general manager told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson he's expecting some hiccups later this week: "Not going to be a very patient bunch. It took a little bit to get things moving but then it was OK. ... Someone will have a problem. There's too many teams [and] too many picks to not have something happen."

The NFL conducted a mock draft Monday so teams could get a feel of the format. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the simulation encountered a glitch with the very first pick.

Both Schefter and Robinson clarified the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the top selection, weren't responsible for the snafu and that it was instead on the league's end.

ESPN's Dianna Russini provided numerous examples of the headaches that could arise from conducting a seven-round draft remotely:

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch provided a look at his war room for the draft, and the Minnesota Vikings shared general manager Rick Spielman's setup:

The WNBA held its draft last Friday under circumstances similar to its NFL counterpart. Things generally went well, and the most notable concern was the occasionally low frame rate for the cameras inside the players' homes.

Having said that, the entire WNBA draft is 36 picks compared to 255 for the NFL draft. There will also be significantly more moving pieces behind the scenes.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert provided a few of the fail-safes the NFL put in place. Most notably, three designated members of each team will have the ability to make a selection in case one or more people are unable to communicate.

Should all three executives fall out of contact, the player personnel department can stop the draft clock.