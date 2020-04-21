Tua Tagovailoa's Surgeon: QB 'Not Susceptible to Injury' Despite Hip Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The surgeon who repaired Tua Tagovailoa's hip wants to quell all concerns: The Alabama quarterback is in no more danger than any other football player moving forward.  

"No, he is not susceptible to injury," Dr. Chip Routt said, per Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk. "We have a nice repair that should lower the chances of arthritic damage as he gets to be an old man. His injury had a pattern that allowed us to put the pieces back where they came from. ... What he had was serious, but we got it worked out."

Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation and fracture in a November win over Mississippi State. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the NFL to bar teams from conducting in-person evaluations of players, there has been concern regarding Tagovailoa's long-term health.

  

