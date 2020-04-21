Liv Morgan-Lana Rumors; Maria, Mike Kanellis Podcast; Godfather on Vince McMahon

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE's Reported Plans for Morgan/Lana Storyline

WWE reportedly had no grand plans in mind when it had Liv Morgan crash the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana in December.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there was nothing significant planned for Morgan, and it was merely a case of Raw executive director Paul Heyman wanting to create some shock factor.

Morgan teamed with Rusev once in a mixed tag team match against Lashley and Lana and then beat Lana in a pair of singles matches before Ruby Riott returned from injury and attacked her.

Liv was part of the Elimination Chamber match that was won by Shayna Baszler in dominant fashion, and she defeated Natalya on the pre-show of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Morgan beat Riott, who she used to team with as two-thirds of the Riott Squad.

While Morgan has gained some traction, she has struggled to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars on Raw with the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Baszler, Asuka, Kairi Sane and the returning Nia Jax assuming those roles.

Perhaps Morgan would be in a bigger spot currently had her storyline with Lana led somewhere, but she has instead been left to try and impress the higher-ups in the sporadic opportunities she has been given.

Morgan seems much improved and may have the tools needed to be a top star, but she needs a chance to show that she can thrive in that arena first.

Mike and Maria Kanellis Announce New Podcast

After getting released from their WWE contracts last week, Mike and Maria Kanellis announced Monday they are launching a new podcast called Non-Essential Wrestlers:

The podcast is available on FanOff Media and accompanied by this description: "Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis talk professional wrestling and poopy diapers."

The name of the podcast is likely a play on words regarding the fact WWE released Mike and Maria after being deemed an essential business by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike and Maria were two of the many in-ring performers who WWE released to make up for lost revenue due to COVID-19. WWE also furloughed several producers and other employees.

Mike and Maria are married in real life, and they arrived together in WWE in 2017. They were a promising act at first but were never quite able to gain much traction.

Maria spent much of their time together in WWE pregnant as she gave birth to their first child in 2018 and then gave birth to their second child in February.

Mike Kanellis was used fairly often on 205 Live, and he had a storyline with Maria several months ago on Raw that saw them both vying for the 24/7 Championship; however, it was eventually dropped without much explanation.

While Mike and Maria determine what is next for them in wrestling, they can provide a unique look into what it's like to be a married couple of professional wrestlers with their new podcast.

Godfather Talks Vince McMahon's Views on Marijuana

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather is of the belief that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sees the potential benefit in marijuana use.

When asked about a story AEW star Chris Jericho once told regarding Vince telling him that he lit a joint at a concert before, The Godfather responded with the following take on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast: "Well, I'm not gonna go that far but Vince is up on the times. If cannabis were to become legal, then he would have no problem supporting it. He supported it when I was there. I've never smoked with Vince or seen Vince smoke."

The Godfather, who is a longtime user of marijuana, also noted that he was never fined for marijuana use during his time with WWE.

Charles Wright is best known for his stint as The Godfather, but he arrived in WWE on a full-time basis in 1992 under the Papa Shango gimmick. He later became Kama "The Supreme Fighting Machine" in 1994 and then Kama Mustafa as a member of the Nation of Domination.

The Godfather character finally came to life on television in 1998, and it has essentially been Wright's gimmick inside and outside the ring ever since.

Marijuana use is becoming increasingly accepted in the United States with more and more states legalizing its use. It is especially popular among professional athletes since it is viewed as a safer alternative to opioids in relieving pain.

Given the demanding schedules professional wrestlers endure, there could be some benefits to marijuana use in the wrestling business as well.

