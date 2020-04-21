2020 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: Falcons Ready to Make 'Huge Leap' into Top 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons "appear ready to make a huge leap" from the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the Falcons have reached out to teams in the top 10 of the first round about a possible trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.