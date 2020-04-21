2020 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: Falcons Ready to Make 'Huge Leap' into Top 10

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff of the Atlanta Falcons walk off the field after their 35-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons "appear ready to make a huge leap" from the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the Falcons have reached out to teams in the top 10 of the first round about a possible trade.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mahomes, Brady Headline NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes, Brady Headline NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Falcons among the betting favorites to draft CB Jeff Odukah despite having 16th pick

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Falcons among the betting favorites to draft CB Jeff Odukah despite having 16th pick

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic

    Lamar to Be on Madden Cover

    Ravens QB confirms he'll be on the cover of Madden 21: 'I'm not worried about a curse' 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar to Be on Madden Cover

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    New NFL uniforms 2020: Here are the jerseys for Patriots, Buccaneers, Falcons, Browns and Chargers

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    New NFL uniforms 2020: Here are the jerseys for Patriots, Buccaneers, Falcons, Browns and Chargers

    Sportingnews
    via Sportingnews