Colts' Malik Hooker Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly received calls from teams looking to trade for safety Malik Hooker ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported the Colts have not made the calls, though it would not be a surprise if they were open to a deal. Hooker has struggled with consistency during his three-year career, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 69.5 rating last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.