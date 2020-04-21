Tua Tagovailoa: 'I Would Be Grateful' to Whatever Team Picks Me in NFL Draft

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he'll be "grateful" to the team that selects him in the 2020 NFL draft, which starts Thursday night.

Tagovailoa has faced uncertainty about his landing spot because of injuries over his final two college seasons, but he told Steve Wyche of NFL.com in an interview released Tuesday that he's prepared to join any franchise.

"I have no control over the circumstances or situation," he said. "If I was healthy [or] if I wasn't, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful."

