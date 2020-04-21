DeAndre Hopkins Says He Had 'No Relationship' with Texans HC Bill O'Brien

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans' trade of DeAndre Hopkins was so roundly criticized that there surely had to be more to the story.

It turns out there was. Hopkins opened up about his departure from Houston in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, admitting there was "no relationship" between himself and coach Bill O'Brien.

"There was no relationship," Hopkins said. "Make sure you put that in there. There's not a lot to speak about."

Hopkins admitted that asking for a raise from his current contract was a calculated move he knew would result in a trade, which he said is "the outcome that I wanted."

The Texans traded Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection. The trade instantly became one of the most criticized in recent NFL history.

Bishop's article once again delved into a pivotal meeting between O'Brien and Hopkins last year, in which the coach seemingly compared the wideout to former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez when discussing Hopkins' friends. Michael Irvin, Hopkins' confidant, made details of the meeting public last month on ESPN's First Take. O'Brien also seemed to criticize Hopkins' romantic life because he has three children to three different women.

"If I let the judgment of other people dictate the reality of my life, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in now," Hopkins said, declining to go into detail regarding the meeting.

Hopkins did say, however, that he believes the Texans began leaking stories about him to paint him as a "malcontent who had started to decline." He insinuated he believes the leaks came from O'Brien, whose performance as the Texans' lead decision-maker has been heavily criticized.

Hopkins said he plans to continue rooting for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who levied his own criticisms at the Texans via a handful of subtweets. However, the clear fissure in the relationship between O'Brien and Hopkins had gotten so bad that it was clear to both sides there needed to be a divorce.

It's perhaps a compliment to both parties that neither allowed the falling out to go public.