Falcons' Dante Fowler Jr. Talks Facing Tom Brady: 'He's Dangerous, Even at 42'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. said Tuesday that facing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still a significant challenge as the future Hall of Famer plays into his 40s.

Fowler appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss going against Brady during their stays with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, respectively:

"Brady goes into every game like it's the Super Bowl. I played against him in the AFC Championship with the Jaguars, I was able to get to him twice. Then the next year, we played against him, that was my first game back from serving a one-game suspension and I came back, sacked him, kind of changed the game. But that Super Bowl, it was just different, the way he operated, the way he was on time, it was just different.

"I know that's how it's going to be in Tampa Bay. He's going to have a great offensive line that's going to protect him and he's going to try to get the ball off fast or he's going to do what he does best and check down to a running back. So you just have to get there, have to work together, have to rush together as a team and do what you gotta do to rattle him. Touch his fingers, get him off balance, just to not have him get throws that he throws, because he's dangerous, even at 42."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.