Scottie Pippen's Agent Jimmy Sexton Now Manages Philip Rivers, More NFL Stars

Scottie Pippen was the focus of the second episode of The Last Dance on Sunday, with an overarching talking point being the under-market, seven-year, $18 million contract he signed with the Bulls.

What terrible agent could have allowed Pippen to sign that deal, people wondered. Turns out it was a pretty successful one.

Pippen's agent at the time was Jimmy Sexton, who eventually went on to become one of football's biggest power brokers. Sexton is the co-head of Creative Artists Agency's football division, boasting clients such as Nick Saban, Philip Rivers and Julio Jones, among others.

