Browns Trade Rumors: Redskins' Trent Williams 'Still on the Table' Before Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Fransisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

A trade by the Cleveland Browns for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is reportedly "still on the table" heading into the 2020 NFL draft. 

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday "nothing is imminent or super close right now," but the Browns remain interested in the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

