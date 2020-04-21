Browns Trade Rumors: Redskins' Trent Williams 'Still on the Table' Before Draft

Browns Trade Rumors: Redskins' Trent Williams 'Still on the Table' Before DraftApril 21, 2020
Mark Tenally/Associated Press
A trade by the Cleveland Browns for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is reportedly "still on the table" heading into the 2020 NFL draft.
ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday "nothing is imminent or super close right now," but the Browns remain interested in the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
