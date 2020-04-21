Ryan Leaf Says He Had 'Good Chat' with Joe Burrow Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Burrow is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is getting advice from former NFL quarterbacks ahead of this week's 2020 draft.

"I got an opportunity to spend the day with Joe down in Orange County (California) before all of this quarantine and everything took place," Ryan Leaf, who went No. 2 overall in 1998 and now works at ESPN as a college football analyst, said on SportsCenter (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports).

Leaf continued:

"I've been with a lot of quarterbacks and I can tell you this ... there's a certain level of quarterback that understands they want to learn from everybody and everything, from people who have been there, who have not necessarily been successful, who have been successful reach out to them.

"And I really could tell that with him, exactly what this is, and told him about my story and everything that kind of transpired—what it took to get here and what I needed to do when I got to this point that I didn't. And he was very receptive. He took notes. We had a good chat about it."

Leaf also called the Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback "as mentally tough as anybody."

Leaf played just three seasons for the then-San Diego Chargers (1998, 2000) and Dallas Cowboys (2001) before his professional playing career flamed out.

Video Play Button

Burrow also sought advice from future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who went No. 1 overall ahead of Leaf:

The 23-year-old is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals once the draft begins Thursday night. Burrow threw for a record-breaking 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions on 76.3 percent completion as LSU went undefeated and won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game over Clemson.

If Burrow lands with the Bengals, he will be the franchise's first quarterback taken in the first round since Carson Palmer went first overall in 2003.

Related

    Jags DE Calls Out Co-Owner

    Yannick Ngakoue is fighting with co-owner Tony Khan on Twitter as he seeks a trade from JAX

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags DE Calls Out Co-Owner

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Got Kicked Out of Tampa Park 😅

    A parks and rec employee in Tampa saw Brady working out and told him the park was closed (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Got Kicked Out of Tampa Park 😅

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    McCaffrey Wants to Spend Entire NFL Career with Panthers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCaffrey Wants to Spend Entire NFL Career with Panthers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How Far Could Becton, Kinlaw Drop? 🚩

    @GDavenport on why it's such a bad year for a prospect to have red flags ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Far Could Becton, Kinlaw Drop? 🚩

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report