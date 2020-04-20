Cowboys Trade Rumors: Jamal Adams Talks Have Not Been Held with Jets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys haven't formally discussed a possible trade involving 2019 All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones entertained the notion the Cowboys could make a move for Adams:

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reported Dallas has had internal conversations about acquiring the Jets star.

The Cowboys made a run at Adams ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported the team was prepared to part with a package of multiple draft picks:

The speculation about Adams' long-term future quieted down shortly after the deadline passed.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas also told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine the team intended to make Adams "a Jet for life."

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Adams intended to skip the start of the team's virtual offseason program and added that "the Jets have not expressed any official interest in extending Adams thus far."

The 24-year-old is still signed through the 2020 season and has a team option for 2021, but he made it clear in January he's looking to get a lucrative extension. There's no question he has already outperformed his four-year, $22.3 million rookie contract.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Douglas confirmed he hasn't spoken with Adams recently but reaffirmed the team's commitment to the two-time Pro Bowler.

"I think once we've gotten through free agency and we've gotten through the draft," he said, per the Associated Press' Dennis Waszak Jr. "I think our next step is going to get together as a group and the plan is going to be connect with Jamal at some point after the draft."

The Minkah Fitzpatrick trade materialized pretty quickly once his desire to leave became known. Dealing Adams wouldn't make much sense for the Jets because no amount of draft picks could guarantee they get something as good as what they already have.

The Cowboys are at least smart to keep the idea in the back of their mind should New York begin shopping Adams around the league.

Figuring out an extension with Adams would be tricky for Dallas, though, considering it might be right back at square one with Dak Prescott if the star quarterback plays on the franchise tag in 2020.