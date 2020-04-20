Yannick Ngakoue Calls out Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan amid Trade Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hasn't been shy about his wish to be traded, but he took his demands to a new level Monday.

The Pro Bowler posted his thoughts on Twitter and eventually got into an argument with Tony Khan, the team's vice president of football administration and son of owner Shad Khan (warning: NSFW language):

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday the Jaguars have had trade talks but no offers from other teams and now "things are quiet."

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported earlier this month the Jaguars are seeking "a first-round pick and more."

Ngakoue has impressed on the field since joining the team as a third-round pick in 2016. He's totaled 37.5 sacks in the past four years, including at least eight sacks in each season. In 2017, the pass-rusher set a career high with 12 sacks while leading the NFL with six forced fumbles.

It was enough to earn a franchise tag from Jacksonville, although he made it clear in March he didn't have interest in signing a long-term deal.

If he remains with the team, he will make $17.8 million on a one-year tender for 2020, per Spotrac.

The recent social media posting indicates he's still looking to leave town, but there is limited time for the team to make a move ahead of Thursday's NFL draft.

