Report: Derek Jeter Forgoes Marlins Salary Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

Miami Marlins CRO Adam Jones, right, shows a tablet to Marlins CEO Derek Jeter during the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Marlins, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is forgoing his salary and continuing to pay his baseball operations staff their full salaries through May 31 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.  

Per McPherson, "Jeter has been in constant communication with his executive team and all members of the Marlins organization since MLB put its season on an indefinite hold. 'This is unprecedented times,' Jeter said on the Marlins' Beyond the Bases podcast on April 8. 'It's better to overcommunicate.'"

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

