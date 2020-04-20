NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Calls Fans' Booing 'A Big Part of the Draft'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft will be a completely remote and digital event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means at least one time-honored tradition—fans booing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell—will be difficult to replicate. 

But Goodell hinted the NFL might have a plan for that.

"I guess you're going to have to show up and watch," he told Peter King of NBC Sports. "But I will say this: It's a big part of the draft. I personally love the engagement with our fans. That [booing] is included. For us, we had to think through, 'How are we going to bring the fans into the event? How are we going to allow the boo to be a part of the event as it has been in the past?'"

                        

