NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Calls Fans' Booing 'A Big Part of the Draft'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft will be a completely remote and digital event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means at least one time-honored tradition—fans booing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell—will be difficult to replicate.

But Goodell hinted the NFL might have a plan for that.

"I guess you're going to have to show up and watch," he told Peter King of NBC Sports. "But I will say this: It's a big part of the draft. I personally love the engagement with our fans. That [booing] is included. For us, we had to think through, 'How are we going to bring the fans into the event? How are we going to allow the boo to be a part of the event as it has been in the past?'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.