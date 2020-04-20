Chiefs Rumors: KC Wants to Trade Up for Henry Ruggs III If WR Falls in NFL Draft

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, but it could get even scarier if the 2020 NFL draft breaks right.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Chiefs want to trade up for Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III if he falls to the 20s.

Kansas City currently has the No. 32 pick in the first round, but King noted head coach Andy Reid is one of the smart offensive minds who "love Ruggs." The Philadelphia Eagles selected Ruggs at No. 21 overall in King's mock draft.

