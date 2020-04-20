Roger Goodell Says 2020 NFL Draft Is About 'Hope' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Despite all the changes occurring in response to the coronavirus, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has a positive mindset going into the 2020 draft, via Peter King of NBC Sports:

"I believe that this draft in particular is about hope. It restores hope for every fan, for every club, for the teams itself in the sense of, 'We have new players coming in. We have new hope. This can turn us around. This can be the answer to get us to the Super Bowl.' Those things I think are really critical in our game, but beyond that I really believe that football does a great job of bringing communities back together again, and giving them a diversion at a time when people are really looking for something positive and looking toward the future, and looking to be inspired."

The draft will begin Thursday on its originally scheduled date, but it will take place in a virtual format with executives making picks from their homes. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

