NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers Target Giants' Evan Engram as George Kittle's Backup

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Even with one of the top tight ends in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking to add more depth to the position.

According to Vincent Frank of Forbes, the 49ers have shown interest in New York Giants tight end Evan Engram to potentially back up George Kittle. The team has "sniffed around" other tight ends and will likely add at least one more this offseason.

Kittle was named a first-team All-Pro last season after totaling 85 catches for 1,053 yards, but no other San Francisco tight end had more than 100 receiving yards.

Ross Dwelley saw significant playing time as the TE2 last season in big sets—playing 34 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference—but he had a limited impact in the passing attack with just 15 catches in 16 games. Levine Toilolo had two receptions in 2019 before leaving in free agency.

A player like Engram would have a much bigger role after totaling 44 catches for 467 receiving yards in 2019 despite playing only eight games.

The 2017 first-round pick has showed a lot of upside when on the field but has missed 13 games the past two years to injuries.

According to Matt Berry of ESPN, the Giants don't believe he can stay healthy, and he's a "candidate to be traded."

Though the injury risk is obvious, playing reduced snaps as a TE2 could keep Engram fresh while still being productive.

Even after reaching the Super Bowl last season, the 49ers need added weapons in the passing attack after losing Emmanuel Sanders to free agency. This type of aggressive trade could be what's required to help the squad get over the top in 2020.