The Most Overrated Players in the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Every year, at least one emerging NFL prospect rises like a rocket through the predraft process only to crash down to earth once he reaches the pro playing field.

One of the few constants in the NFL draft is that whether due to impressive measurables, a strong combine performance, stellar interviews or gaudy statistics, players get overrated and overdrafted.

When overrated players fail to meet expectations, they're labeled as busts—even though they largely had nothing to do with said expectations.

Here, we'll examine the six most overrated players of the 2020 draft, based on recent reports and mock draft trends. To be clear, we're not saying these players will be busts or won't be tremendous NFL players—only that they shouldn't be as highly regarded as they are with only a few days to go.

Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.