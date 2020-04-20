WWE Raw Predictions for MITB Qualifiers, Shayna Baszler and More for April 20

Credit: WWE.com

The April 20 episode of WWE Raw brings with it a clearer idea of what fans can expect from the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view extravaganza, particularly in the form of the WWE Championship picture, which suddenly has Seth Rollins poised to challenge Drew McIntyre for the red brand's top prize.

While the Scot will undoubtedly have some sort of retort following The Monday Night Messiah's attack to close out last week's show, what else can fans expect from Monday's broadcast, which again emanates from the WWE Performance Center?

Here are a few predictions.

Aleister Black Feels The Wrath of Zelina Vega's Collective

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega may be married in real life, but their paths will cross Monday when the Dutchman endures a brutal beatdown at the hands of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory moments after beating the latter to advance to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The assault will not only serve to avenge Theory's loss and restore the heel's heat, but it will also jump-start a rivalry between Black and Andrade that will carry through the summer and give the enigmatic babyface his first taste of main roster gold.

A week ago, Andrade recalled his victory over McIntyre for the NXT Championship to emphasize the history between them. Ironically, it was Black who defeated El Idolo to end his title reign. Do not be surprised if that fact is brought up if, and when, their program ignites.

The alternative is Theory defeating Black, but it feels too early for him to be put in a spot as high-profile as the most unique Money in the Bank match of all time.

Apollo Crews and Murphy Advance

Apollo Crews impressed the WWE Universe two weeks ago when he had a 20-plus-minute television match with Black. Though he fell short then, he has received an opportunity to cash his ticket to Money in the Bank as he battles former United States champion MVP.

While MVP's presence would seem to suggest some sort of storyline setup, it feels more like a chance for Crews to get over by silencing a loudmouth heel.

Perhaps it sets up some sort of business partnership between the two moving forward. If that is the case, an MVP victory is more likely.

Murphy advancing over Rey Mysterio seems like a safe bet, as the Raw creative team attempts to rebuild Rollins' congregation.

Murphy has demonstrated consistent excellence in 2020 and has earned his spot in the Money in the Bank match. In years past, this bout was made for someone like him, a young star looking to establish himself as a prime-time player in WWE.

A victory over the future Hall of Famer Mysterio will earn him that opportunity.

Shayna Baszler's Reign of Terror Continues

A week ago, Shayna Baszler earned a spot in the women's Money in the Bank match by brutalizing Sarah Logan, forcing a referee's stoppage as she stomped her arm into oblivion.

The display of disregard for her opponent came moments after The Queen of Spades was asked about comments made by her friend, Ronda Rousey, about WWE.

Later in the week, Baszler issued a Twitter warning that appeared to play up the former Raw women's champion's words about WWE being fake and threatened to show the world what "real" truly is:

Expect more of the same this week as she seeks revenge for her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and establishes herself as the unquestioned favorite to win at Money in the Bank.

Whether that means a direct confrontation with The Man, who appears to be without an opponent for the PPV on May 10, remains to be seen.