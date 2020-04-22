6 NBA MVP Seasons Nobody Saw Coming

5 of 6

Smith/Associated Press

Wes Unseld earned his nickname, "The Wide U," for setting some of the nastiest picks in the NBA while gobbling every rebound that ricocheted off the iron. Despite standing just 6'7", Unseld burst into the NBA as one of only two players to win Most Valuable Player as a rookie (Wilt Chamberlain was the other). Yes, they selfishly also took home Rookie of the Year.

"He was thick. He was a man's man," Spencer Haywood said of Unseld.

Imagine a time 50 years ago when defense-first boardmen took home the game's most coveted individual award. Well, back in those days, you could score just 13.8 points per game and do just that.

Don't give up hope just yet, Clint Capela!

While Baltimore Bullets teammates Earl Monroe and Kevin Loughery each scored nearly twice as much as Unseld, the latter would finish second in the NBA in rebounding, ahead of Bill Russell and Elvin Hayes. As one of the NBA's best defenders, he helped the Bullets win 21 more games than the previous season for an NBA-best 57 wins.

Was that enough? It would have been surprising to see a rookie have that dramatic an effect, but the New York Knicks swept his squad in the first round.

Was he the beneficiary of voter fatigue? Wilt Chamberlain, fresh off three consecutive MVPs, led his Lakers to 55 wins and the NBA Finals for the second successive season. Granted it's been 50 years, but his per-game stat line of 20.5 points, 21.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 58.3 percent shooting looks well above Unseld's 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 47.6 percent shooting. Similarly, Chamberlain's Lakers teammate Elgin Baylor put up 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Did those two steal from each other's tallies?

Despite the reasoning, Unseld remains one of two rookies to win MVP as well as one of two 22-year-olds alongside Derrick Rose, making him arguably the most shocking recipient of the award ever.