Eagles Rumors: 'Most Expect' PHI to Target WR in NFL Draft to Help Carson Wentz

Last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards in a single season without an individual wide receiver recording at least 500 yards.

The Eagles want to get Wentz some help for 2020, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday:

"Howie Roseman is known as an aggressive general manager this time of year, even when he doesn't make a move. He always is making calls and willing to listen. Most expect Roseman's Philadelphia Eagles to strongly consider one of the wide receivers in the first round, either by trading up or with their No. 21 overall pick. None of their wide receivers reached even 500 yards in 2019, and current No. 1 Alshon Jeffery is 30 years old and often injured.

"If Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III are off the board early, the depth at wideout is so strong that Roseman might be able move back for more picks, allowing him to get a top-flight wide receiver and an impact defensive player. Both Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay had 12 wideouts in their recent two-round mock drafts, a testament to the talent of the class."

Philly's leading receiver last season was tight end Zach Ertz with 916 yards and six touchdowns on 88 catches. Behind him were tight end Dallas Goedert (607 yards, five touchdowns) and running back Miles Sanders (509 yards, three touchdowns) before getting to the first wide receiver in Jeffery (490 yards, four touchdowns).

"It's no secret the Eagles need help at wide receiver, but I'm told by sources with knowledge of the team's draft plans that speed will be the priority—not just at receiver, but for the entire draft class," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported on April 3.

Miller projected Philadelphia to take LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 21 overall in his latest mock draft. "Pick the best wide receiver on the board and assign him to the Philadelphia Eagles," he reasoned. "That's the mock draft strategy."

The Eagles picked a good year to be needy at receiver.

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell likened this year's group to the 2014 draft class that featured Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, Davante Adams and Jarvis Landry through the first two rounds.

"It's very deep, and I think you will see some [wide receivers] that go undrafted and have really good careers, and you'll see some players in the later rounds that will come in and make an immediate impact," Caldwell told John Reid of the Florida Times-Union on Saturday. "Definitely top-heavy in the first round, and then you have four or five guys in each round that you will feel good about drafting."

The Eagles have 30-year-old Jeffery and 33-year-old DeSean Jackson under contract through 2022 as well as 2019 second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside through 2023.