Jordan Love Rumors: Exec Calls QB 'Green,' Linked to Patriots, Dolphins and More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. For the first time in two decades the New England Patriots are preparing for the NFL draft without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Where Utah State quarterback Jordan Love goes in the NFL draft may be one of the biggest wild cards of the entire event.

"He's a good kid ... just green," one NFC executive said of him, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Fowler called the New England Patriots' No. 23 overall pick "a crucial spot" when it comes to Love, noting the team has "done a lot of homework on the quarterback landscape" and could choose him. 

"If Love becomes available to New England and it passes—No. 23 might be too rich, and it has needs elsewhere—the notion of teams with picks in the early second round jumping the line to get Love comes into play," Fowler wrote while pointing to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Washington, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins as other teams that have looked into him.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

