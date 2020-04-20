NFL Draft 2020: Full TV Schedule and Online Coverage Info for All 7 Rounds

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is going to look a bit different than recent drafts, but it is going to go on as scheduled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're not going to see the on-site and remote crowns usually flaunted during the broadcast. We won't see prospects sweating it out in the green room or celebrating with large draft parties, and we aren't going to witness war rooms full of high fives.

We won't even get to see—in what has become an annual tradition—fans booing commissioner Roger Goodell. He'll be announcing first-round picks from his basement, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

What we will get is the collection of video packages, the expert analysis and, of course, the suspense and drama of watching the draft unfold in real time. For fans starved for some live sports-adjacent entertainment, it's going to be glorious.

Here, we'll examine the full three-day schedule for the 2020 NFL draft, along with all the required viewing information and other tidbits to help prepare you for this year's event.

2020 NFL Draft Schedule, Start Times



Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Steve Luciano/Associated Press/Associated Press

Broadcast, Live-Stream Information

This year's draft will feature a cooperative broadcast between ESPN and NFL Network. ABC—which along with ESPN, is part of the Walt Disney Company—will also present a draft broadcast.

"ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks, while ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7," ESPN's Allie Stoneberg wrote.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, the joint broadcast will feature the likes of Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and more. The ABC broadcast will be hosted by Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor.

In addition to ESPN, ABC and NFL Network, the 2020 draft will also be available on a variety of online formats, including WatchESPN, ABC.com, the NFL App and NFL.com.

Current First-Round Order, Trade Buzz

One exciting aspect of the NFL draft is the fact that trades are regularly part of the action. There is already a fair amount of smoke surrounding some potential first-round deals, with teams such as the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns at the center of the speculation.

According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, both the Falcons and the Broncos are looking to trade up:

"There is a ton of smoke that these two teams are desperate to get into the top 10—the Falcons for a cornerback or defensive tackle and the Broncos for a wide receiver. It's believable that both teams could want to move up.

"The Falcons should call the Jaguars and get to No. 9 for [Florida cornerback C.J.] Henderson. The Broncos should trade to No. 10 (Browns) for Jerry Jeudy. Both teams would be instantly better, and the draft capital they'll have to give up wouldn't be that great."

The Browns, meanwhile, may be looking to trade down, maximize their draft value and land a specific offensive tackle in Round 1.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Cleveland is intrigued by the idea of moving down and taking Boise State's Ezra Cleveland.

While the unorthodox nature of this year's draft may shrink the trade market some, we'll probably see more than three real-time deals on opening night—last year's draft featured six. For now, though, the current draft order is as follows:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Miller's Top 10

If you're interested in which player is likely to go at the top of Round 1, here a look at Miller's top 10 prospects. You can find his complete draft rankings here.

1. Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

8. Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn

9. K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

10. Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina