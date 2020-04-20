2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Latest Updates Entering Draft Week

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is entering a critical stage of distractions. While teams have engaged in rumor-spreading for the past few months, the fibs and half-truths must be believable right now.

Otherwise, the intentional misdirection and incomplete information won't create any advantage during the first round Thursday night.

As usual, quarterbacks are the primary focus of rumors. That's no surprise given the challenge of filling the position adequately and the limited number of well-regarded prospects.

The latest buzz includes some updates for teams expected to target a quarterback in the 2020 draft as well as chatter involving one of the top receivers in the class.

Chargers Not Looking to Trade Up

After failing to sign Tom Brady in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers have so far elected not to pursue Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. Heading into the draft, they have Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick in the quarterback room.

All expectations are the Chargers will select one, but they're apparently not going to make an aggressive move.

"I get the sense L.A. will be fine with either Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and content to let the process play out and one of them to fall to them," Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Barring an absolute stunner, the Cincinnati Bengals will grab LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. But none of Washington, the New York Giants or the Detroit Lions have an immediate hole to fill at quarterback. That leaves only the Miami Dolphins between the Chargers and either Tagovailoa or Herbert.

If the Chargers legitimately are content with either prospect, they're practically guaranteed a chance at one of them. The only reason that may change is if another team trades above Miami.

This rumor checks out.

Patriots Eyeing a QB in Draft

Speaking of believable rumors, this one involving the New England Patriots is effectively a verifiable fact.

"With just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the roster, the question is less 'if' the Patriots select a quarterback, but 'when,'" ESPN's Mike Reiss noted.

That should come as a surprise to, well, no one. Even as rumors suggest New England is ready to start Stidham next season, he's not accomplished anything in the NFL. It's fair to say head coach Bill Belichick is considering another long-term option—something the 34-year-old Hoyer is not.

However, that's not simply based on Brady's departure. Even with the Hall of Famer, the Patriots took a quarterback.

Since the 2010 draft, New England has used one second-, two third-, one fourth- and two seventh-round selections on the position. That's six quarterbacks in 10 years with Brady on the roster.

The Patriots should have a third QB by the end of the week.

Broncos Moving Up for Jerry Jeudy?

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Midway through the 2019 season, the Denver Broncos shipped Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers. The trade left Denver with Courtland Sutton—and not much else at receiver.

Expect the Broncos to rectify that situation in the draft. And, with the No. 15 pick, they're in a precarious spot. It's possible the top tier of receivers—namely Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III—are all gone.

If the front office isn't content to target LSU's Justin Jefferson, Denver might have to swing a deal.

Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette said he does not believe the Broncos will stay at No. 15 and, citing sources, reported they'll move "up to 8 or 10 and get Jeudy."

The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns own the respective picks. In either case, it could cost the Broncos their 2020 first-rounder with a second- or third-round selection.

Considering the offense's need at receiver, it's a plausible outcome. But that's a fairly large risk for Denver to take.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.