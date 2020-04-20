Leonard Fournette Will Have Suitors, but Jaguars Shouldn't Expect Big Return

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

A potential Leonard Fournette trade signals two things: The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to rid themselves of a problem child, and they're jump-starting a full-blown rebuild.

These two possibilities aren't mutually exclusive.

The latter is obvious after the team jettisoned Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Marcell Dareus and Nick Foles. The former is far more problematic since the Jaguars conducted trade discussion with other teams regarding Fournette, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old is coming off his most productive season—he finished seventh with 1,152 rushing yards and sixth with 1,674 yards from scrimmage—yet his current value won't be anywhere near what Jacksonville originally spent on the 2017 fourth overall pick.

The Jaguars will be lucky to get anything more than a mid- or late-round pick. Ultimately, how much the organization wants to rid itself of Fournette will determine what it takes in return since there's little other reason why this move could or should be made.

Currently, the franchise plans to enter the season with Gardner Minshew as its starting quarterback and without an obvious running back replacement. In fact, Minshew finished second on the team last year with 344 rushing yards. Ryquell Armstead, whom the team selected with a fifth-round pick last April, managed 108 rushing yards and averaged 3.1 yards per carry during limited duty.

Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

The running back position is devalued today, but teams still require a competent option to field a complete offensive unit. Or, the squad should at least have multiple capable alternatives as part of a backfield rotation. The Jaguars will have neither if they trade Fournette.

Basically, the front office will be forced to invest in the position during the draft, which offsets the pick(s) it'll receive in return.

Maybe general manager David Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone don't care about sunk cost or additional expenditures, because they're more than willing to move a talented player and improve the team's culture.

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

"Several coaches would be glad to see him go," the Associated Press' Mark Long tweeted.

Long added: "Coaches pretty much hate the guy. One of the last pieces in what has been a bad locker room."

The previous reports are startling, but they're a culmination of concern that started years ago. Fournette's makeup came into question before being drafted.

"I don't really know what kind of grit he has to overcome anything," an anonymous scout told then-Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Bob McGinn. "He's been a god in Louisiana since his freshman year."

Rumblings about motivation became a sticking point too.

"One question that's faced LSU RB Leonard Fournette concerns his passion for football. And there's a widespread feeling he's driven by stardom," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.

Immaturity can be an issue for young men as they learn to become professional athletes. Some grow. Others don't. Fournette ran into multiple issues the organization addressed since becoming a top-four pick.

The team suspended him without pay for one game after he came off the bench to participate in a fight with the Buffalo Bills' Shaq Lawson. Growing discontent festered during this time.

"There was mounting frustration inside the organization about the length of Fournette's rehab from the hamstring injury, and that time away apparently impacted his conditioning," the Associated Press and ESPN reported.

Former executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin ripped Fournette and former teammate T.J. Yeldon for basically pouting during Jacksonville's 2018 season finale against the Houston Texans.

"They were disrespectful, selfish, and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player," Coughlin said.

Recently, Marrone had to address Fournette's comments on ESPN's First Take about wanting free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to sign with the team despite Minshew being the presumed starter.

Gary Landers/Associated Press

"I mean, we all talk about men are all men and everything, when you are in that locker room, you've got to say, 'Hey listen, I said this because I really think this is best for the team,' and if you can't say this is what's best for the team, then you're going to have issues," Marrone said during an interview with Lunch Talk Live's Mike Tirico (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "... It's not like a coach can get in between two players and fix something. You know, these things have to be fixed among each other at times and the coach can go in there and try to guide it through."

Let's recap: Fournette is a talented, albeit one-dimensional, runner who plays a devalued position and supposedly creates issues in the locker room.

What team would want to acquire that individual via trade? Options are limited.

Along with the potential stumbling blocks already mentioned, financial implications will play a part. Fournette's base salary is $4.167 million this season. The number unto itself is quite manageable. However, a potential suitor must weigh the possibility of picking up his fifth-year rookie option before the May 30 deadline. Fournette can serve as a short- or long-term gamble depending on an interested party's approach.

Currently, 13 teams have $15 million or more in available salary-cap space before incoming rookie classes are deducted, according to Spotrac. Unless others make room to acquire Fournette, three landing spots make the most sense.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have the financial flexibility, draft assets and possible motivation to get a deal done. The team is now in phase two of its rebuild with $34 million in available salary-cap space and 14—yes, FOURTEEN—picks in this week's draft. Miami can acquire Fournette without making a dent in its war chest of assets if the staff believes he fits its culture.

The Dolphins lack a true lead back. Instead of using a high pick to acquire one, general manager Chris Grier should flip a mid- or late-round pick to the Jaguars. Then, Miami adds a former top-five talent and retains those precious early-round picks (five selections in the first two rounds) to address other positions.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions should give Jacksonville a call as well. Kerryon Johnson is a talented young back, but he's yet to finish a season. The 2018 second-round pick already missed 14 games over the last two years and ended up on injured reserve twice.

No questions exist about Johnson's on-field ability or effectiveness, but the Lions can hedge their bets with the hammer-like Fournette to either take over as the starting back or complement Johnson.

Also, Detroit has a pair of fifth-round picks it can dangle as trade bait.

The Carolina Panthers showed plenty of interest in Fournette prior to the 2017 draft. In fact, he conducted a predraft visit with the organization, according to the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue. Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera now leads the Washington Redskins.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington collected running backs this offseason. With Derrius Guice, Bryce Love and Josh Ferguson already on the roster, the front office exercised Adrian Peterson's 2020 contract option and signed Peyton Barber. There doesn't appear to be much room for yet another addition.

However, only $750,000 of Peterson's $3.25 million salary-cap hit is guaranteed. Washington can make the choice to invest in Fournette's future and offset his 2020 salary by releasing the future Hall of Famer. Then, the club will still have a powerful workhorse to set the tone offensively while simultaneously adding a potential long-term building block.

Washington could outbid the previously mentioned teams since it has a pair of fourth-round picks to use as fodder.

All possibilities are moot if organizations don't believe in Fournette's level of commitment, which makes a potential trade difficult. Jacksonville wants to move on, though. Whatever is offered should be good enough to orchestrate a deal so both parties can start fresh.