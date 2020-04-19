Tom Brady's Workout, Pregame Playlist Released on Spotify for Fans to Listen

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

What do Drake, U2, 50 Cent and Imagine Dragons have in common?

Two things:

1) Grammy awards

2) a place on Tom Brady's pregame playlist.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback released the playlist of songs he listens to before games to "get in the zone," and it's an eclectic mix of rap and rock:

1. "Yes Indeed" by Lil Baby & Drake

2. "Everybody Mad" by OT Genasis

3. "Humble." by Kendrick Lamar

4. "Believer" by Imagine Dragons

5. "PSA (Interlude)" by Jay-Z

6. "Country Grammar" by Nelly

7. "Black" by Pearl Jam

8. "Bad Boy for Life" by Diddy

9. "Butterfly Effect" by Travis Scott

10. "Sunday, Bloody Sunday" by U2

11. "Many Men" by 50 Cent

12. "Till I Collapse" by Eminem

13. "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay

It's unclear if this playlist is in an exact order, but we have to appreciate Brady's curation skills. The only real jarring transitions here come toward the end of the list; it's not often you see Travis Scott followed by U2, or Coldplay coming immediately after Eminem.

As far as pump-up jams go, there's not much to complain about. "PSA," "Many Men" and "Till I Collapse" are among the most tried and true pregame anthems in recent rap history. "Many Men" in particular is an inspired choice given the flock of 300-pound guys flying in Brady's direction and trying to take him down in the pocket.