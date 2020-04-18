Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Compares 2020 NFL Draft WR Group to 2014 Class

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

This year's wide receiver class, which has been widely hyped for its depth and talent, reminds Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell of the 2014 NFL draft, when five wideouts went in the first round.

"It's very deep, and I think you will see some [wide receivers] that go undrafted and have really good careers, and you’ll see some players in the later rounds that will come in and make an immediate impact," Caldwell told John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. "Definitely top-heavy in the first round, and then you have four or five guys in each round that you will feel good about drafting."

Sammy Watkins went fourth overall to the Buffalo Bills in 2014. Mike Evans (No. 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 12, New York Giants), Brandin Cooks (No. 20, New Orleans Saints) and Kelvin Benjamin (No. 28, Carolina Panthers) followed.

An additional seven wide receivers went off the board in the second round that year, including Green Bay Packers three-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams and Cleveland Browns five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has circled Alabama's Jerry Jeudy as the top receiver in this year's draft, with Henry Ruggs III (Alabama), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Justin Jefferson (LSU) and Tee Higgins (Clemson) rounding out the top five.

"This receiver’s class, this year, is honestly unbelievable in my eyes," Lamb said, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins. "You can't really go wrong with anybody you draft in the first, second, third or fourth rounds. Doesn’t matter. The seventh. You’re going to get a great pick."

"This is a very deep receiver class, probably the best receiver class in over a decade," wide receiver coach David Robinson added.

Miller had five receivers coming off the board before the second round, while NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projected six receivers going in the first round in their latest mocks.

Jeremiah, who previously served as a scout for three NFL teams, said in late February that 2020 is "the deepest I've seen."

The draft will run from April 23-25.