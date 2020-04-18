Anonymous NFL Scout: D'Andre Swift 'More Well-Rounded' Than Dalvin Cook

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook broke out for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 rushes last season, and the 24-year-old represents what former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift could become to at least one anonymous NFL scout.

"When I compare him to successful NFL backs, he's not elite in any category," the scout told The Athletic's Bob McGinn. "He is more well-rounded than Dalvin Cook. He's a better route runner. He's got better hands. But Cook's one-cut vision and acceleration are better, and he's bigger. Swift can line up and run choice routes. He can track the ball down the field. He's got three-down value."

Swift is listed by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller as the 15th-best overall prospect and top-ranked running back in the 2020 NFL draft, set to run April 23-25. The 5'8", 212-pound back rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns across 14 games last season for the Bulldogs. He punched in a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Cook excelled with three straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground from 2014 to 2016 for the Florida State Seminoles.

Swift follows past UGA running back standouts Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel into the NFL:

But NFL.com's Lance Zierlein likened to compare Swift to Frank Gore:

"Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs. Tempo and decisiveness are his calling cards, making him a highly talented inside/outside zone runner. He's a cerebral runner who understands block timing and uses quick-cut agility and rare spatial awareness to read and react to defenses beyond the second level.

"Swift isn't overly explosive as a home-run hitter and doesn't run with the violence of last year's top running back, Josh Jacobs. He can step right in and provide early stability and production as an efficient, every-down back with Offensive Rookie of the Year potential."

Miller had Swift landing with the Miami Dolphins at 26th overall in his latest mock draft.