Austin Jackson Taken by Vikings in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With their second selection in four picks, the Minnesota Vikings grabbed Austin Jackson from USC at No. 25 overall in the B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft.

The offensive tackle joins TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney as the Vikings' first-round picks.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

In adding Jackson, Minnesota users make clear the need to provide support for quarterback Kirk Cousins up front. The offensive tackle should certainly be able to provide that. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Jackson the sixth-best player at his position in 2020 and the 37th-best player overall.

Miller isn't alone in that opinion. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Jackson to D.J. Humphries:

Early-entry tackle prospect who is raw but gifted and is likely to be coveted by a variety of teams, thanks to his true left tackle traits. Jackson has loads of athletic ability and play talent that is waiting to be developed and harvested. Inconsistent hand placement and footwork could be exploited early on if teams try and rush him into the starting lineup, but issues are correctable. He's scheme-diverse with potential guard flexibility if he improves his strength. He could become an early starter but may offer a wider split between floor and ceiling than some teams might like.

The 6'5", 322-pound tackle left USC after his junior year to pursue an NFL career.

Notably, Vikings users chose to add to the offensive line over addressing their needs at wide receiver. If Jackson can give Cousins more time in the pocket, the wideout issue may solve itself.